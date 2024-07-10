Trade Tech Names Lana Le as First Ever Director for Vietnam

Seattle, WA, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, an industry-leading global logistics platform, names Lana Le as its first ever Director, Trade Tech (Vietnam), effective immediately. This appointment represents Trade Tech’s commitment to strategic investment in key markets in the Asia Pacific region, starting with building an experienced sales team to be led by Lana Le.

“Trade Tech values industry expertise within its team, recognizing the importance of understanding global trade intricacies alongside technological advancements,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech. “Lana’s blend of industry knowledge and technological acumen positions her to drive Trade Tech’s business expansion in Vietnam, leveraging her understanding of local culture and business practices. We remain committed to nurturing teams and supporting the markets that we operate in.”

With nearly 15 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Le is responsible for overseeing the expansion and management of Trade Tech’s regional sales and customer service team. She will engage with key stakeholders such as forwarders, NVOCCs, carriers, importers and exporters to highlight how Trade Tech’s sophisticated global logistics platform streamlines cargo movements.

In her new role, Le will focus on how Trade Tech’s solutions enhance customer control over their supply chains, further establishing the brand within the region. Furthermore, she will also manage the next phase of the European Union’s Import Control System (ICS2) system via Entry Summary Declaration (ENS), specifically focusing on export shipments from Vietnam into the EU market.

Prior to joining Trade Tech, Le was the Branch Manager at Zim Hai An Joint Venture Co., Ltd, overseeing the opening of a new office in Ho Chi Minh and implementing effective business development strategies. Prior to this, she served as Sea Logistics Customer Care Manager at Kuehne + Nagel Vietnam Co., Ltd from 2021-2023, focusing on enhancing service quality and driving improvement initiatives. She spent three years in various managerial positions at Portever Shipping Vietnam Co., Ltd, where she was responsible for driving business growth, managing teams, overseeing logistics operations, implementing software solutions and leading recruitment efforts. Her early career included six years at Awards Shipping Agency Co., Ltd., where she contributed to business expansion.

“Lana’s addition to the Trade Tech team marks an exciting opportunity for us to amplify our influence in this crucial region,” said Heimbeck. “Vietnam’s emergence as a pivotal logistics hub and prime export center offers significant market potential, and Lana’s expertise will be instrumental in developing our strategic plans within the Asia-Pacific region.”

According to a recent World Bank study, Vietnam’s logistics industry boasts an annual growth rate of 14-16%, with a scale of $40-42 billion per year. Leveraging its geographical and natural advantages, Vietnam holds exceptional market growth as it emerges as a premier logistics hub in the wider region.

Trade Tech has built its 25+-year business by putting the right people in the right markets, ensuring its customers around the world are receiving the support they need—whether that need is local or global in nature. Lana Le represents the ideal blend of industry expertise, local market knowledge and people skills while also having a keen understanding of the valuable role technology can play in supply chain fluidity. Building a “boots on the ground” team with this balance is key to Trade Tech’s vision for growth.