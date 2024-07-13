Future Electronics to Attend FPGA Technology Conference Europe 2024

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will participate in the FPGA Technology Conference in Europe, the premier event dedicated to field programmable gate array (FPGA) technology on the continent. The conference will take place in Munich from July 2nd to 4th, 2024.

Future Electronics invites attendees to visit their booth (#30) to explore the latest innovations in FPGA technology. Highlights at the booth will include a showcase of the Single Pair Ethernet network demonstration, OPC/UA server integration, and low-latency edge detection/sobel filtering on real-time video streams. Attendees will also have the chance to play “Yoshi’s Nightmare,” an arcade video game running on the PolarFire SoC.

Visitors can discuss their project needs with the Future Electronics team for an opportunity to obtain a Renesas SLG47910V Evaluation Board or a Microchip PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit.

During the conference, Dr. Baris Konuk, Afef Zakhama, and Francisco Perez will present two key sessions:

The first session, “Optimizing Power Efficiency in Embedded Vision Systems,” will take place on July 2nd from 11:15 to 12:45. This session will provide guidance on optimizing power efficiency in embedded vision applications, covering image processing functionalities and video interfaces while reducing overall power consumption.

The second session, “Artificial Intelligence in Low Power Environments,” will be held on July 3rd from 14:30 to 16:00. This session will demonstrate how specific FPGA technologies can balance performance and low power consumption in machine learning applications.

For more details and to register, visit the conference website at FPGA Technology Conference Europe: https://www.fpga-conference.eu/

Future Electronics offers a 20% discount on attendee tickets. Customers can enter the code FPGA24_MEETUS in the “Access Code” field on the registration page to activate the discount.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

