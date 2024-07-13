Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore Successfully Hosts its 12th Convocation Ceremony

Indore, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore, a NIRF-ranked management institute in India, successfully hosted its 12th Convocation Ceremony on June 22, 2024, at the institute premises.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Neetu Kashiramka, MD of VIP Industries, as the Chief Guest. It commenced with a welcome address by Shri Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Group.

“As we gather here today to celebrate the culmination of your two-year journey in pursuit of excellence, I am filled with a sense of pride and admiration. Your dedication, perseverance, and relentless pursuit of knowledge have brought you to this momentous occasion, and it is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every one of you,” said Shri Sharad Jaipuria to the graduating batch.

He added, “As you step out of the formal learning environment, and most of you start your corporate careers, there will be no curriculum, exams, or grades. Every day is likely to provide a different challenge. In this context, it is important for you to remain focused on what you are trying to achieve and remain patient and undeterred by adverse circumstances.”

Dr. Deepankar Chakrabarti, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore, presented the comprehensive Annual Report for the academic year 2023-24. “Today on this significant day, 171 young minds will be conferred with their Post Graduate Diploma in Management to acknowledge their commitment, relentless efforts, and perseverance with which they successfully earned this important milestone. Dear graduating batch students, I hope that the learnings derived from the PGDM program will benefit you in career and life both,” said Dr. Chakrabarti.

In her address, the Chief Guest Ms. Neetu Kashiramka said “Resilience, self-belief, and continuous learning are key to a successful journey. Create your own path, embrace challenges as opportunities, and take calculated risks. Dream big because those who dare to dream are the ones who achieve their goals. Warmest wishes for a prosperous future.”

Following the inspiring words from the Chief Guest, the ceremony progressed with the conferring of diplomas to 171 graduating students and the awarding of meritorious students with the Chairman’s Gold, Vice Chairman’s Silver, and Director’s Bronze medals. The event also included the felicitation of a ‘Distinguished Alumni Award 2023-24’ to Mr. Piyush Kumar, an alumnus of the PGDM Batch of 2012-14.

“As you step out into the world beyond these walls, you enter a landscape shaped by unprecedented challenges and opportunities. The global economy is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and the aftermath of the recent pandemic. While these changes present uncertainties, they also offer new prospects for innovation and growth,” said Vice Chairman Shri Shreevats Jaipuria.

The convocation ceremony culminated with a vote of thanks by Shri Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chiarman, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

