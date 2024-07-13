Auraya Awarded Social Impact of the Year Award at ACCELERATE RegTech Global Event



London, England, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya is honoured to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Social Impact of the Year Award for its innovative contributions to voice biometric technology.

The award was presented at the ACCELERATE RegTech Global UK + Europe event, held in London. Nick Brown, Managing Director EMEA for Auraya, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Nick Brown commented, “It is an incredible honour for Auraya to be recognised with the Social Impact of the Year Award. This achievement underscores Auraya’s dedication to developing technology that makes a meaningful impact by safeguarding against identity theft and countering modern threats such as deepfakes and synthetic voice attacks. By doing so, Auraya empowers organisations and consumers to reclaim control over their digital identities. A huge thank you to The RegTech Association and our exceptional Auraya team for their contributions to our success.”

This award highlights Auraya’s commitment to advancing security and making a positive social impact through cutting-edge voice biometric solutions. Auraya’s technology plays a crucial role in protecting digital identities, ensuring privacy, and enhancing the overall safety of the digital environment.

About Auraya

Auraya is a leading provider of advanced voice biometric technology, dedicated to enhancing security and user experience. Through continuous innovation, Auraya aims to safeguard digital identities and provide robust solutions against emerging threats in the digital landscape.