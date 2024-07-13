Future Electronics to Host Seminar on Semiconductor Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2025

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will host a seminar titled “Semiconductor Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2025” on July 3, 2024, at Motorworld Munich. The seminar will address the volatility in the demand and supply of electronic components, especially as industry experts predict a shift toward increased supply challenges and constraints in 2025 and beyond.

Key questions for procurement professionals will be discussed by representatives from Future Electronics and its partners—including the impact of current economic trends on producers’ supply capabilities, the reliability of communicated delivery schedules, and how far in advance companies need to plan to find the optimal balance between inventory management and cash flow.

The seminar will provide valuable insights and approaches to optimize complex supply chains. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry experts, gain market analysis and evaluations of leading manufacturers, and receive strategic recommendations for supply chain management. The event will feature a panel discussion with a live Q&A session.

The agenda includes a welcome and introduction by representatives from Future Electronics, followed by presentations from key industry figures: Morten Feldstedt from onsemi, Frank Wolinski from STMicroelectronics, Benedikt Keijer from Nexperia, and Jan Pape from Littelfuse. After a lunch break, the seminar will continue with presentations from Jörn Kugler of Vishay and Kate Pritchard of Infineon, concluding with a session on AI in the supply chain by Georg Steinberger, and a panel discussion and live Q&A.

Future Electronics is committed to supporting its partners in navigating the ever-changing landscape of the semiconductor supply chain. This seminar aims to provide valuable knowledge and practical solutions to ensure attendees are well-prepared for future challenges.

To register and secure your spot at this event, follow this link.: https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/ph6912c0r3gfce/

