Lawyers for Justice, PC Offers Representation For Wrongful Termination Cases in Glendale, CA

GLENDALE, CA, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Lawyers for Justice, PC knows that a wrongful termination can be a frustrating experience for those who have lost their jobs for that reason. They are aware that your previous employer may not have been appropriate in regards to taking what was believed to be a necessary action. That’s why the experienced wrongful termination lawyers at Lawyers for Justice, PC are proud to offer their legal services for those intent on pursuing a civil suit pertaining to wrongful termination.

“We have clients that have been mistreated by their employers and we were able to get them the justice they deserve,” said Edwin Aiwazian. “We believe that it is to your benefit that if you have been wrongfully terminated, having an attorney to handle such cases will be critical.” Aiwazian and the Lawyers for Justice team added that despite California being an “at-will employment” state, no termination is legal and just. Whether it’s being fired for taking medical leave, retaliatory reasons, or refusing to perform tasks that are believed to be unethical, Lawyers for Justice are ready to work with you to ensure that your wrongful termination case is a successful one.

The firm also outlined some of the benefits of hiring a Los Angeles wrongful termination lawyer. “Our specialty is employment law. One major benefit is that you have a lawyer who understands the laws both at the state and federal levels,” Aiwazian said. “In addition, we are professional, courteous, and are willing to listen to whatever you need to say in what led up to your wrongful termination. We want to ensure that there is enough evidence and burden of proof to make sure we have the green light to pursue a wrongful termination suit against your former employer”.

Another benefit that Lawyers for Justice mentioned is compensation. “It’s obvious that lost wages from wrongful termination can lead to financial hardship. We’ll make sure that you get the compensation you deserve so things won’t be difficult on you financially,” Aiwazian said. “To date, we have managed to recover over $100 million in damages over thousands of cases involving workers in California. We won’t rest until we make sure your judgment is fair and just.”

For more information on how Lawyers for Justice, PC can handle your wrongful termination case, please call their Glendale office at 747-257-0133.