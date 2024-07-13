Over $600 Worth of Baby Supplies Collected at Local Charity Tea

Clearwater, FL, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, June 22nd 2024, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted its monthly “Charity Tea Party,” benefiting the local nonprofit, Mothers of Minors (M.O.M.) Inc. Guests attending brought various items for the single parents M.O.M. Inc. supports, including strollers, car seats, baby clothing, cribs and more.

M.O.M. Inc. founder and president, Ms. Andrea Clark, gave a few words about her nonprofit and the support from the community, “This makes me feel so special, being able to be here and receive all of these wonderful donations from everyone today. I founded M.O.M. in 2014, ten years ago, and it is truly the support from the community that keeps us going. I’m grateful for organizations like the CCV Center for helping us to help single parents – it makes a big difference in their lives.”

Over 36% of households in Pinellas County are one of a single parent. It is noteworthy that if these single parent families had similar resources as two parent families, the hardships and adverse effects on the children would be diminished greatly. With the help from nonprofits like M.O.M. Inc., the children of these households are steered away from potential educational problems, criminal activity and other consequences of growing up in an impoverished setting.

“What Andrea and her team of volunteers are doing to help the single parents in our local community is vital. They have been helping for a decade and have made big impacts in plenty of family’s lives. At the CCV Center, we are proud to support Andrea and her mission. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.