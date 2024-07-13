Empowering Women and MSMEs: Shreekant Patil Leads Inspirational Lecture Series at Maharana Pratap Jayanti Utsav Samiti, Nashik

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Maharana Pratap Jayanti Utsav Samiti in Nashik proudly presents a three-day lecture series from June 22nd to 24th at the NICE Seminar Hall, located at ITI Signal on Satpur Trimbak Road. This annual event has been a tradition since 2012, bringing together esteemed speakers to educate and empower the community.

The President of the Lecture Series, Mr. Ashish Nahar, graced the occasion with an insightful introduction to the lecture series and felicitated the distinguished guests on the opening day.

On June 23rd, during the 35th Pushap (seminar), the highlight of the day was the presence of the esteemed Chief Guest, Adv. Milan Khohar ji, and the renowned speaker CE Shreekant Patil. The session commenced at 5:00 PM, with the Chief Guest delivering an inspiring speech to kick off the evening’s discussions.

CE Shreekant Patil took the stage to delve into Government Schemes designed to empower women entrepreneurs. His engaging session emphasized the significance of digital presence for businesses, encouraged the exploration of export opportunities, and highlighted the government’s efforts to promote self-employment, aligning with the Vision India@2030.

The lecture attracted over 70 women and MSME representatives, eager to learn and leverage the insights shared by the speakers. Mr. Milind Rajput, the dedicated coordinator and convenor of the event, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the lecture series.

The event concluded on a high note with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Milind Rajput, expressing gratitude to all participants, contributors, and organizers for their valuable contributions.