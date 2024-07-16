Global Dementia Care Products Market Set to Reach USD 56.7 Million by 2033

The landscape of dementia care is undergoing a profound transformation, fueled by a remarkable surge in the global dementia care products market. Projections from industry experts suggest a staggering valuation of USD 56.7 million by 2033, reflecting a substantial increase from USD 29.1 million in 2023. This growth trajectory, characterized by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, marks a significant evolution in disease management, signaling an intensified commitment to enhancing patient care.

The escalating prevalence of dementia worldwide has underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for patients and their caregivers. This surge in the market for dementia care products represents a collective effort towards addressing this critical need.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Dementia care products industry:

North America’s dementia care products industry gained a notable size of 36.7% in 2022. The market growth can be credited to the surging work pressure and stress, which is contributing toward widespread dementia. Besides, neurological diseases like epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke are pushing the market growth.

Europe’s dementia care products industry acquired a market share of 31.3% in 2022. The surging prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the region is fueling market growth. The increasing cases of delirium, depression, thyroid problems, overuse of alcohol, and side effects from certain medications are enhancing regional growth.

China is expanding at a quick pace of 9.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, whereas India is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the same period.

The United Kingdom’s dementia care products industry is projected to display a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on product, the memory exercise and activity products segment attained a market share of 28.7% in 2022.

Under the category of end user, the long-term care centers segment attained a prominent share of 58.7% in 2022.

Key Players in the Global Dementia Care Products Market:

Some of the players in the dementia care products market include Parentgiving, Inc., EasierLiving LLC, Find Memory Care, Healthcare products LLC, Best Alzheimer’s Products, NRS Healthcare, Buddi Ltd. Etc. There are a few projects in the pipeline for dementia care products. The leading manufacturers of dementia care products are focused to collaborate with the regional and local distributors to expand their market presence and upsurge their revenue from this system.

In September 2021, Parentgiving Inc., the country’s premier retailer of caregiving products for the aging, announced the expansion of its Dry Direct incontinence line adding world-class Italian comfort, softness, and performance consumers expect from the leader in premium incontinence products.

In June 2021, Biogen and Eisai, Co., Ltd., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for ADUHELM™ (aducanumab-avwa) as the first and only Alzheimer’s disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease by reducing amyloid-beta plaques in the brain.

Key Segments Covered in the Dementia Care Products Industry Survey:

By Product Type:

Memory Exercise & Activity Products

Daily Reminder Products

Bathroom Safety Products

Dining Aids

Communication Products

Personal Safety Products

Other Product Types

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Long-term Care Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

