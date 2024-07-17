Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is expected to reach USD 6,838.2 Million, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2033 | FMI

The demand for products infused with hyaluronic acid (HA) is on a steady rise. According to a recent analysis, the global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is expected to reach a staggering USD 6,838.2 million by 2033. This signifies a significant growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023’s estimated valuation of USD 3,343.5 million.

As a result, the demand of minimally invasive treatment for diseases such as osteoarthritis and VUR stemmed. Manufacturers are introducing advanced intra-articular hyaluronic acid injections (IAHA) injections for the minimal invasive pain management with minimal pain, short recovery time and shorter hospital stay period.

The rising demand of the minimally invasive treatment for the pain management of osteoarthritis and other chronic ailments have pushed the key players to introduce innovative hyaluronic acid products into the market. The conventional treatment regime for chronic diseases was often invasive, involving certain amount of risk for patients with medical-comorbidities. These treatment methods often resulted in long hospital stays.

FMI has forecast dermal fillers to remain key application segment, accounting for over 35% of sales in 2021. The dermatological application of hyaluronic acid also has seen surge with the introduction of advanced dermal fillers, masks, and serums for application in restorative therapy and wrinkle augmentations.

“Increasing prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in hyaluronic acid products in terms of better efficacy and cost-effectiveness, are expected to drive the hyaluronic acid products market,” says the FMI Analyst

The global hyaluronic acid products market is set to expand its scope in the forecast period, as a result of rising prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding geriatric population. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive therapies and advancing aesthetic procedures and products are propelling the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Study

The hyaluronic acid products market will expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2030

between 2020 and 2030 The U.S. will emerge as one of the leading markets, accounting for over 73% of sales in North America

of sales in North America The U.K. will remain one of the key markets within Europe, registering 7.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

The demand for Germany and France will continue rising at a positive rate

Japan will emerge as a leading market in East Asia, followed by China and South Korea

Who is winning?

Manufacturers in the hyaluronic acid products market are focusing on advanced IAHA injections, dermal filler, and other products. The delivery of hyaluronic acid to the target site has been made effective, precise, and minimally invasive. This is intended at ensuring more effective pain management for various chronic and inflammatory diseases such as osteoarthritis. Many manufacturers are focused on developing advanced, effective and affordable IAHA injections that come with advanced targeted delivery and minimal invasiveness.

For instance, Synvisc by Sanofi is effective for osteoarthritis pain. The advanced range of dermal filler launched by Galderma of Nestlé, named Restylane covers a wide spectrum dermal application for volume restorative therapy and Restylane Lyft is indicated for the wrinkle augmentation of the backside of the hand.

Valuable Insights into Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, provides an unbiased analysis of the hyaluronic acid products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights into the hyaluronic acid products market based on product type (single cycle injection, three cycle injection, five cycle injection), application (osteoarthritis, ophthalmic, dermal fillers, and vesicoureteral reflux), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and specialty clinics). Regionally the market covers North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Hyaluronic Acid Products Market by Category

Product

Single Cycle Injection Products

Three Cycle Injection Products

Five Cycle Injection Products

Application

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Speciality Clinics

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

