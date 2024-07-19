Innovative SaaS Company Moves into State-Of-The-Art Offices at Cubo Newcastle

London, UK, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Flow Software Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of cutting-edge SaaS solutions for the compliance sector, has relocated to new, state-of-the-art offices in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne.

This move to Cubo at Bank House was needed to support the company’s rapid growth and accommodate its expanding team and operational capabilities.

Cubo was launched in 2020 and is now the UK’s fastest growing provider of bespoke, high-end flex office and co-working space, with 13 sites across the UK.

It offers spaces that combine the traditional requirements of functionality with a new focus on enhancing member experience which made it a perfect fit for Flow Software Solutions.

Cubo Newcastle offers 20,000 sq. ft of high quality workspace on the top two floors of the prestigious Bank House.

The new offices on Pilgrim Street boast modern, open-plan workspaces designed to enhance team collaboration, along with advanced meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology.

They also offer comfortable breakout areas and dog-friendly spaces. Additional amenities include bike storage, lockers, shower facilities, and a breathtaking 360-degree view across the Newcastle skyline. Employees can enjoy barista quality coffee on-site.

Commenting on the move to Cubo Newcastle, Paul King, Co-Founder of Flow Software Solutions Ltd, said:

“Our new headquarters are a significant milestone for Flow, highlighting our progress and future ambitions.

“Since joining Cubo, we’ve settled in exceptionally well. With the addition of two new team members – Amber, my sister, handling our marketing, and Lucy, my executive assistant – we were ready for a larger, more dynamic space.

“Our new office provides a welcoming environment for our clients and also aligns perfectly with our company values. The atmosphere here is relaxed and vibrant, ensuring no Sunday dread before returning to work. Cubo has truly provided the ideal setting for our team to thrive.

“Since we’re all keen cyclists, the cycle facilities have been a massive hit with the team. We’ve also started ‘The Stair Challenge’, making it our mission to walk up the 12 flights of stairs daily.

“Our second Co-Founder, David King, already holds the record for all the businesses on the twelfth floor for the fastest stair climb (1:28).”

Marc Brough, CEO of Cubo, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Flow Software Solutions to Cubo Newcastle at Bank House.

“It is great to know that they are impressed with our Grade A location, together with our unbelievable centre team and our many members perks.”