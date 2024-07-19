Arrk Group: Building AI Solutions for Business Transformation

Manchester, UK, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Founded 25 years ago in Manchester, UK, Arrk Group has undergone substantial growth, proudly establishing branches in both the UK and India. At Arrk, our mission is centered around empowering businesses to thrive by developing adaptable platforms that address our customers’ current and future needs in the ever-evolving landscapes of business intelligence, martech & ad tech, and artificial intelligence.

Leveraging extensive industry expertise, we enable organizations to adopt innovative AI engineering processes and methodologies, placing them at the forefront of competition, both presently and in the future. We offer a comprehensive range of specialized services, including AI/ML Engineering, Business Intelligence, Digital Platform Automation, Cloud Migration & Management, App Modernization, and much more. We possess the expertise to support customers from both the public and private sectors on a global scale as they transition from traditional technological landscapes to AI-engineered platforms.

With our diverse portfolio of services, Arrk seamlessly integrates leading AI, BI, Cloud & Infra, and collaboration platforms, solidifying our position as one of the foremost global partners in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology.