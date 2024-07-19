UCP of Central Florida purchases land in Osceola County to expand educational and therapy opportunities ﻿in Central Florida

Florida, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida is proud to announce it has purchased land in Osceola County to further provide high-quality education and therapy for all students with and without disabilities.

The new site, located in downtown Kissimmee on Route 192 and Oak Street, will facilitate the development of a new 37,000 square foot state-of-the-art educational and pediatric therapy facility.

The campus will be designed to support a diverse range of educational needs, including cutting-edge classrooms, advanced technology, and specialized resources designed to support students with disabilities alongside their peers in an inclusive environment.

In addition, the new campus will feature an enhanced pediatric therapy facility that will provide a range of services, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, ensuring development and support for students.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Osceola County. The new UCP Osceola Campus will enable us to reach even more children, providing them with the skills and support they need to succeed academically and personally,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “This represents a significant investment in the future of education in Osceola County.”

Currently, UCP Osceola’s education and therapy programs serve about 330 children. At full capacity, the new campus will provide support, education and therapy services for an additional 100 children in the Osceola County community.

In addition, staffing will increase by over 20 professional positions including teachers, therapists and administrative staff.

“We would also like to thank Schenkel Shultz Architects and Matern Engineering who generously donated their services to design the building and have been donating their services to UCP for over 20 years,” said Dr. Wilkins.

In April, UCP Charter Schools was awarded a FY2024 Charter Schools Program (CSP) Replication and Expansion of High-Quality Charter School Grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The $8.9M federal grant is a highly competitive program designed to help and support the growth of high-performing charter schools across the country. These funds allow UCP Charter Schools to expand and build new campuses, such as in Osceola County, providing more children in Central Florida with access to a high-quality education.

A leading network of charter schools committed to fostering inclusive learning environments, UCP Charter Schools is a network of 8 charter schools and a program of UCP of Central Florida, launched in 2001. It has grown to now serve over 2000 students aged from birth to 21 years of age.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For almost 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.