Trade Tech Names Suhan Kim Director for South Korea

Seattle, WA, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, an industry-leading global logistics software platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suhan Kim as its new Director for South Korea. This appointment follows the recent news of Lana Le becoming the first ever Director of Vietnam. These new hires represent Trade Tech’s commitment to continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With industry veteran Suhan joining our team, our presence in South Korea continues to gain strength as we invest to fuel our growth in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in this vital market,” stated Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech. “South Korea’s strategic position as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific, alongside its close proximity to major markets such as China and Japan, firmly establishes its status as a pivotal international trade center.”

In his new role, Kim will leverage his strong network and local market expertise to build experienced sales and customer service teams. With Kim leading the charge, they will engage with key stakeholders such as forwarders, NVOCCs, carriers and importers/exporters, and showcase how Trade Tech’s global logistics platform optimizes cargo movements and empowers customers to take control of their supply chains.

In addition, Kim will also manage the next phase of the European Union’s Import Control System (ICS2) system via Entry Summary Declaration (ENS), specifically focusing on export shipments from South Korea into the EU market. He will also be responsible for supervising the growth and administration of Trade Tech’s regional customer service team.

With over 20 years in the shipping, logistics and IT sectors, Kim brings a wealth of expertise to Trade Tech. Prior to joining Trade Tech, he was Country Manager at CIF Group Korea, where played a pivotal role in establishing and overseeing CIF’s Korea branch office, managing operations, and driving ocean business development across various regions. Before CIF Group, Kim served as Sales Director at B2BCNI, focusing on marketing EDI and logistics solutions to major BCOs, shipping lines, and local logistics providers.

Kim was also formerly Country Manager at INTTRA where he focused on logistics solutions sales and cultivating relationships among carriers, major BCOs, and local logistics providers within INTTRA networks. With diverse experience, including roles such as Trade/Line Manager, Sales Manager, Pricing Manager, and Country Manager at Hanjin Shipping (SM Line), he has sharpened his skills in trade management, sales, pricing strategies, technology and specialized cargo handling.

“Suhan’s deep industry knowledge and tech skills make him the perfect fit to expand Trade Tech’s presence in South Korea. With his keen understanding of local culture and business practices, we’re well-positioned to tap into exciting market opportunities. He will be key in shaping our plans for the Asia-Pacific region,” added Heimbeck.

According to a recent market study, South Korea’s logistics market is projected to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 4.05% between 2024-2032. This growth is attributed to factors such as the country’s strategic geographic positioning, thriving e-commerce industry, favorable governmental policies, and widespread adoption of advanced technology.

For more than 25 years, Trade Tech has grown its business by placing talented people in specific markets, ensuring that customers around the globe get the support they need, whether it’s local or global. Suhan Kim perfectly embodies this approach, bringing together industry know-how, knowledge of local markets, and excellent interpersonal skills, along with a strong understanding of how technology can improve supply chains. Building a team with these varied skills is essential to Trade Tech’s plans for growth in the Asia-Pacific region.