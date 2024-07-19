Future Electronics and Renesas Partner for Webinar on RA0 MCU Family & GreenPAK™ Series

Frankfurt, Germany, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce an upcoming technical webinar in partnership with Renesas, scheduled for July 18, which will showcase the powerful integration of RA0 MCUs and the GreenPAK™ programmable mixed-signal devices.

This one-hour session will provide engineers and designers with insights into leveraging these solutions to achieve cost-effective and compact designs. The webinar aims to address the challenges faced by design engineers in reducing board complexity and cost.

Renesas’ new RA0 MCU family, built on the Cortex M23 core within the Renesas RA series, offers low power and efficiency ideal for a wide range of applications. When coupled with the versatile GreenPAK™ family, which can integrate multiple functions into a single custom circuit, engineers are better able to optimize their designs effectively.

To register, click here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4740474453497442909?source=FE

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.

