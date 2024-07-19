SUNSOURCE ENERGY ANNOUNCES THE COMMISSIONING OF THREE OPEN ACCESS SOLAR POWER PROJECTS (TOTAL 45 MWDC) IN UTTAR PRADESH

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — SunSource Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions and a subsidiary of SHV Energy, a 125-year-old Dutch Multinational, announced the commissioning of three open access solar power plants in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Located in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts on a combined area of 150 acres, these projects have a total capacity of 45 MWp and signify the continued commitment of SunSource Energy to expanding its footprint in the state. PPAs for the entire 45 MWDC have been signed with marquee clients across industry verticals.

Together these three projects are expected to generate 1.5 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar energy and offset up to 1.4 million tonne of CO2 emissions during their technical lifetime. The projects will cater to the clean energy requirements of a diverse range of marquee clients, including one of India’s largest media conglomerates, a leading data center, an education institute, and leading global beverage companies.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Santanu Guha, CEO, SunSource Energy said, “We are proud to help corporations transition to sustainable energy to help them meet their energy transition goals. With these projects, we have further enhanced our presence in Uttar Pradesh and look forward to working closely with the industry and Government in advancing the state’s clean energy endeavours.”

With this, the company now has six operational open access projects in the state with four more in the pipeline. SunSource Energy’s total operational capacity is now close to 100 MWDC in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, SunSource Energy announced the commissioning of 3 solar projects in Bijnor district of the state.

For over fourteen years SunSource Energy has been contributing to India’s energy transition efforts. With a presence in major states in India, and a portfolio of 600 MWp solar assets deployed, contracted, and under-development, the company has been supporting Commercial and Industrial customers in their energy transition journeys. SunSource Energy provides solar solutions to clients across industry verticals such as Data Centers, Consumer goods, Automotive, Chemical, Cement, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals.

About SunSource Energy

SunSource Energy, a subsidiary of the 125-year-old Dutch multinational SHV Energy, stands as a leading provider of solar-based energy and storage solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, the company manages the entire lifecycle of solar power projects, with a robust portfolio of deployed, contracted, and under development, across key states in India. For more information, visit www.sunsource-energy.com.

