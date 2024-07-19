Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market to Reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2033, at a notable rate of 7.8% | FMI Study

The fight against breast cancer is gaining momentum with advancements in early detection methods. Future Market Insights’ latest study on the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market reveals promising growth prospects, fueled by a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2033. This translates to a projected market value of USD 4.4 Billion by 2033, up from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022.

Globally, digital mammography has supplanted traditional film-based mammography. Digital mammography has advantages such as improved image quality, quicker image storage and retrieval, and the possibility of computer-aided detection (CAD) systems assisting radiologists in interpretation.

Imaging technologies, such as 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), have advanced in the breast cancer screening test market, providing more comprehensive images and reducing false-positive findings. Other developing technologies are being investigated for improved accuracy and patient experience, such as contrast-enhanced mammography and automated breast ultrasonography.

Biomarker testing, in addition to imaging-based screening assays, is significant in breast cancer screening. Biomarkers, such as BRCA gene mutations and specific protein markers (e.g., HER2, hormone receptors), aid in determining a person’s risk of getting breast cancer and guiding treatment recommendations.

Regulatory agencies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are critical in authorizing and regulating breast cancer screening tests to assure their safety and efficacy. Compliance with regulatory regulations is required for screening test market entry and commercialization.

Key Takeaways from the Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market:

in 2022, owing to their potential for computer-aided detection (CAD) systems to assist radiologists in interpretation. Hospitals held more than 42.3% of the global market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the world’s population suffers from diseases that, with skilled assistance, can be appropriately detected in the hospital setting.

of the global market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the world’s population suffers from diseases that, with skilled assistance, can be appropriately detected in the hospital setting. By region, North America n Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with a high prevalence of breast cancer and a high requirement for breast cancer screening devices.

held the dominant share in the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with a high prevalence of breast cancer and a high requirement for breast cancer screening devices. East Asia is set to provide lucrative opportunities for players while growing at an expected growth rate of 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

“The growing cancer burden and increasing adoption of non-invasive treatment contribute to higher demand of breast cancer screening tests.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Announces New Strategies to Thrive in Intense Market Competition:

The breast cancer screening test market is highly competitive, with key players including Ion Beam and Sumitomo Heavy Industries. These companies are constantly participating in partnerships, award competition with their products, and launching new products to gain a larger market share, focusing on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In June 2023, Heligenics, a cutting-edge biotech startup, announced the development of the first precise genetic test for choosing among breast cancer medicines.

Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market: Historical Analysis and Projections for 2023-2033

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the breast cancer screening tests market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global breast cancer screening tests market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on diagnostic test type (blood marker tests, imaging tests (mammography, MRI screening test, molecular breast imaging test, PET scan, ultrasound), genetic test (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization and HER gene test), and immunohistochemistry tests), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostics centres, cancer institutes, research laboratories), across seven key regions around the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Breast Cancer Screening Test Industry Research:

By Diagnostics Test Type:

Blood Marker Tests

Imaging Test Mammography MRI screening test Molecular Breast Imaging Test PET scan Ultrasound

Genetic Test Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization HER gene test

Immunohistochemistry Test

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Cancer Institutes

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

