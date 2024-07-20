Venue at Dinkytown: Premier Off-Campus Housing for University of Minnesota Students

Minneapolis, MN, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Venue at Dinkytown redefines student living with top-tier off-campus housing tailored for University of Minnesota (UMN) students. Located mere steps from the UMN campus in the vibrant Dinkytown neighborhood, Venue at Dinkytown offers a convenient and enriching living experience.

Discover spacious furnished apartments at Venue at Dinkytown, ranging from studios to 4 bedrooms, boasting modern amenities like private bathrooms, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. Personalized living is fostered through per-person contracts and roommate matching. Enjoy the vibrant community with a fitness center, yoga studio, game rooms, movie theater, and on-site Starbucks. With 24-hour management and social events, Venue at Dinkytown offers the ideal blend of comfort, convenience, and community for students.

To learn more about Venue at Dinkytown’s student housing and apartments, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (218) 231-5153.

About Venue at Dinkytown: Venue at Dinkytown is the premier choice for University of Minnesota student housing. Nestled steps from campus, Venue at Dinkytown offers stylish, fully furnished apartments immersed in a lively atmosphere. Residents enjoy resort-style amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, heated garage, yoga studio, shopping, and social gatherings.

Company name: Venue at Dinkytown
Address: 428 13 Avenue SE
City: Minneapolis
State: Minnesota
Zip code: 55414
Phone number: (218) 231-5153

