Alight Riverside Unveils Premium Student Housing in Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Riverside proudly announces the launch of its premium student housing, strategically located in the heart of Riverside, CA. Positioned just a short distance from the University of California, Riverside campus, Alight Riverside offers students the perfect blend of convenience and modern living. This prime location ensures that students can enjoy easy access to classes, campus facilities, and the vibrant surrounding community, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced academic and social life.

Alight Riverside stands out with its exceptional apartment amenities designed to cater to the diverse needs of students. Each apartment is fully furnished and equipped with high-speed internet, in-unit laundry facilities, and modern kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents can choose from various floor plans, including one to four-bedroom units, ensuring that there is a perfect fit for every lifestyle.

Beyond the apartments, they boast a wide array of community amenities that foster a supportive and engaging student experience. The community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, and multiple study lounges to accommodate both group and individual study sessions. Students can also take advantage of the clubhouse, game room, and outdoor grilling stations for socializing and unwinding.

For more information about Alight Riverside’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (951) 904-2147.

About Alight Riverside: Alight Riverside offers premier student housing in Riverside, CA, providing modern, fully furnished apartments with a range of amenities tailored to enhance the student living experience. Located near the University of California, Riverside, Alight Riverside is dedicated to creating a vibrant and supportive community for students to thrive academically and socially.

Company: Alight Riverside

Address: 1400 University Avenue

City: Riverside

State: California

Zip Code: 92507

Telephone Number: (951) 904-2147