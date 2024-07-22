Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market is Estimated to be Worth USD 37.6 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.1%

The global aircraft cabin interior market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 20.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 37.6 billion by 2033, and is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in long-haul flights, which are characterized by non-stop air travel lasting over seven hours. This trend can be attributed to the extended traveling range of aircraft, resulting in shorter travel times and fewer transit complications. However, long-haul flights can pose challenges for passengers, including fatigue, restlessness, jet lag, and overall discomfort. To address these issues, airline carriers are prioritizing passenger comfort, leading to a growing adoption of comfortable, customizable, and technologically advanced cabin interior systems.

The landscape of global air transport has been transformed by the emergence of low-cost airlines, as reported by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In 2018 alone, low-cost carriers were responsible for transporting an estimated 1.3 billion passengers. This shift has created a surge in demand for aircraft interior refurbishment and space optimization, particularly from low-cost carriers and regional airlines.

As per the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook and Airbus Market Forecast of 2019, there is a strong anticipation of a substantial rise in global air travel demand in the next decade. This growth is expected to be supported by the entrance of approximately 200 million individuals into the middle-class category worldwide. Consequently, the market for cabin interiors is projected to expand, benefiting from this increased demand.

Key Takeaways

United States aircraft cabin interior market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for aircraft cabin interior in Russia is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

“A shift from conventional systems to more soothing and comfortable interior products in long-haul flights is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” – comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for aircraft cabin interior is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in their production.

The key industry players are United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., HAECO Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.A., Bucher Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., SCI Cabin Interiors, Factorydesign and Honeywell International, Inc.

Some recent developments in the market are:

In July 2021, HAECO Cabin Solutions and Diehl Aviation joined forces through a strategic commercial agreement. This partnership enables them to offer a comprehensive range of aircraft interior components seamlessly.

Collins Aerospace introduced an enhanced appearance for its Venue Cabin Management System in May 2021. The revamped graphical user interface (GUI) of Venue offers a streamlined and intuitive cabin control experience, maintaining a consistent look across the cabin’s touch panels and the system’s mobile device app.

Diehl Aerospace has obtained a contract extension from Boeing in February 2021 to supply the interior lighting system for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The current contract, originally set to end by the close of 2022, has been extended into the next decade through a mutual agreement. This extension reinforces Diehl Aerospace’s commitment to providing top-notch interior lighting solutions for the 787 Dreamliner and solidifies their partnership with Boeing.

Collins Aerospace introduced its cutting-edge Hypergamut™ Lighting System in June 2022. This innovative lighting solution is set to be operational by early 2024, promising enhanced capabilities and an exceptional lighting experience for various applications.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global aircraft cabin interior market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the aircraft cabin interior market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, aircraft type, application, distribution channel and region.

Key Segmentations

By Product Type:

Sidewalls/Liners

Carts

Overhead Bins

Seats

Lavatory

Monuments

Windows

Lights

IFEC

Flooring

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Large Body Aircrafts

By Application:

Seating System

Gallery

Cabin & Structure

Equipment & System

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

