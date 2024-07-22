Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market to Reach USD 53,209.75 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11.51%

The dual-clutch transmission market is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 11.51% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of USD 53,209.75 million by 2034, while it holds a revenue of USD 17,900 million in 2024.

The market demand for dual clutch transmission rises with the companies adopting the latest pair of transmissions to be implemented in the passenger as well as the high-performance vehicles.

Governments are building their automotive industry while also expanding the research and development programs for smoother, faster, and more efficient mobility. This fuels the sales of dual-clutch transmissions.

The higher per capita income, along with the increased availability of passenger vehicles at reasonable prices, have pushed end users to rush to grab hands on the steering. Thus, advanced transmission systems such as dual-clutch systems help in making the vehicle more premium.

Authorities in some parts of the world make this type of transmission mandatory as it saves fuel and enhances the sustainability of automobiles.

Key Points

The US market for dual-clutch transmission holds the biggest market share and is expected to cross the biggest anticipated values of USD 35500 Million by 2033. The growth rate is rising for the US market as the market thrived at a lower CAGR of 7.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The Indian market for dual-clutch transmission thrives at the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period while expecting revenue of USD 18895.05 million by 2033. The regional market thrived at a slightly lower CAGR of 23.6% during the previous forecast period.

The research report of FMI states that the dry clutch segment continues to lead the product type category with a CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment thrived at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2023 and 2033, while the segment flourished at a higher CAGR of 10.0% between 2017 and 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the dual-clutch transmission market are focusing on building trust and reliability between the technology provided and the end user. The lower chances of gearbox damage, faster gear shifts, and increased acceleration are some of the factors that transform the market dynamics. Thus, the user’s comfort, trust, and experience come first, while higher penetration ensured through MoU also helps in making the market competition tight and performative.

Key players in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Getrag, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, GKN Driveline, and Continental.

Recent Market Developments

Indian tier-1 manufacturers of the automotive component have developed indigenously built automated manual transmission and dual-clutch transmission. These systems are likely to be a part of the upcoming TATA motors.

Magna International has secured business for the installation of next-generation hybrid dual-clutch transmission (HDT) and DCT with the launching in 2025 with Mercedes-Benz.

Dual-clutch transmission Market by Category

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Product Type:

Dry Clutch

Wet Clutch

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

