JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & Host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show” Returns as Official Media Partner of Lake Mirror Classic.

Lakeland, FL, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — JP Emerson, Philanthropist, Media personality, Owner & host of the globally syndicated “JP Emerson Show”, a popular and well respected automotive and racing podcast Returns as Official Media Partner of Lake Mirror Classic.

“We have been fortunate to meet, work with and partner with many amazing and caring people in the automotive and racing space over the years through both our show & in print; and in doing so, share both incredible and touching stories of triumph and tragedy.

The automotive and racing communities are rich with diversity from young kids to Wiley veterans, collectors, enthusiasts, racers and more. Each is unique with a story to tell with many deeply rooted in family.”

Emerson, whose work regularly provides a unique platform, is credited by listeners and readers as an unselfish supporter of charitable causes across the United States and abroad. “Thank you JP Emerson for working endlessly to make a difference and help others”- Lake Mirror Director Robert D’Angelo.

“We have built solid relationships throughout the country and are grateful for our continued partnership with the Lake Mirror Concours and car shoe along with our great partners for this endeavor in addition to local and national friends and listeners who have entrusted us to share their stories for years” says Emerson.

Primary and associate partners of The JP Emerson Show include: Mecum Auctions, Red Line Synthetic Oil, The Lake Mirror Car Show & More.

ABOUT JP EMERSON – THE JP EMERSON SHOW

Philanthropist, Owner & Host: Globally Syndicated/ The JP Emerson Show/ www.jpemerson.com “Nothing says nostalgia like a classic car and no one tells those stories better than the people who lived them. Each episode we ride shotgun through the backroads of our memories talking road trips, music, humor, racing and what may lie ahead for the sport or hobby. We’ll meet new folks from across the country, industry insiders, professional racers, and celebrities with amazing tales to tell and a few secrets too! If you’re all about horsepower, chrome, reliving the glory days or creating new automotive memories of your own, join award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson as we explore the open road and discover what’s just beyond the headlights.

ABOUT :The Lake Mirror Classic Concours and Car Show

Our Mission Statement

Create all the grandeur and fun of this already established and well-respected car show event. Continue the history of the Lake Mirror Car Show as a source of pride to the people of Lakeland & Central Florida.

This volunteer run event helps local charities and brings over 50,000 visitors to downtown Lakeland, with a plan to also benefit local businesses by attracting upscale participants and spectators.

Present a newsworthy event featuring the unique Lake Mirror venue and beautiful downtown Lakeland creating publicity and promotion to assure people learn the many reasons to visit Central Florida… thereby creating future tourism and bringing visitors back to the region.

Lastly, to provide an amazing, fun, free, family event bringing four generations together with a chance to see rolling works of art and history in the most positive atmosphere.

This could never happen without the incredible support from our sponsor/partners and every show vehicle owner. The event utilizes all the dollars from show car entries to financially help deserving, local area charities.

The Lake Mirror Classic is operated completely by volunteers, and the dedication of more than 120 amazing and talented individuals made the event happen. Their hard work along with charitable hearts were key to making this happen.

