RX China Hosts Record-Breaking – ALUMINIUM CHINA 2024, Focuses on Green Smart-Aluminium and International Cooperation

Shanghai, China, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — The 19th ALUMINIUM CHINA, Asia’s leading aluminium industry trade show and B2B platform for sourcing, branding, networking, and technical exchange, successfully concluded its 2024 expo on July 5 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

To create a comprehensive non-ferrous metals industry platform, two additional international trade shows were held concurrently: the 2024 Shanghai International Industrial Materials Exhibition · Copper (“Copper China”), a professional trade show and B2B platform for the copper industry and its primary application sectors, and Lightweight Asia 2024, a one-stop sourcing platform focusing on lightweight automotive materials and solutions. Together, these three co-located trade shows featured 600 exhibitors and covered a total exhibition area of 50,000 square meters. The events attracted over 29,000 professional visitors from both domestic and international markets, including more than 2,400 overseas visitors, setting a new record for on-site attendance.

Ms. Lanny Zhang, Senior Vice President of RX Greater China, commented that the global economy is undergoing an unprecedented transition, yet international trade remains robust as industry volumes continue to expand. “It’s crucial to accelerate and support the non-ferrous metal industry in advancing green, low-carbon development, promoting new industrialization, and enhancing quality productivity to further international trade.”

“Over the past two decades, ALUMINIUM CHINA has become a highly influential trade platform in Asia’s non-ferrous metals industry, earning the trust of global industry professionals,” said Zhang. “In 2024, the theme of the expo is ‘Green Smart Aluminium, Connecting the World, Leading the Future,’ reflecting the high-end, intelligent, green, and international development of the aluminium processing industry. Through international exhibitions, business matchmaking connecting global suppliers and buyers, specially designed factory tours for overseas attendees, and more, we aim to elevate the industry’s vision, link global trade, and shape a sustainable future for the aluminium industry. ”

Accelerating industrial transformation and green, low-carbon development

RX, a leading global event organizer, promotes sustainable development across various industries. Featured displays zones at ALUMINIUM CHINA 2024 included non-ferrous materials for new energy vehicles and innovative sustainable packaging, highlighting aluminium foil, cans, and carbon reduction in production and recycling.

Linking global trade to promote international exchange and cooperation

The three co-located trade shows hosted nearly 900 business matching sessions for domestic and international industry professionals, bringing together buyers and suppliers to contribute to industry exchanges and business cooperation. This initiative elevated the level of international development and linked global trade.

The 2nd ALU Insight-International Aluminium Industry Development Forum invited industry experts and leading enterprises to share cutting-edge technologies, discussing the impact and coping strategy of carbon border tariffs on the aluminium processing sector, industry development trends, as well as analysis of current regional market development and future growth opportunities.

The 5th Automotive Lightweight Process Technology and Related Materials Innovation and Application Forum – New Energy Vehicle has focused on advanced technology and innovative materials for automobile lightweight, while the High-end Application Forum for Copper-based New Materials centered on innovative technologies and solutions from copper-based new materials to end-use applications, sparking new ideas for the high-quality development of the industry.

“Since RX Greater China introduced ALU Connect in 2022, the B2B online branding and sourcing platform has facilitated international trade and successfully hosted over 1,000 business matching sessions,” said Zhang. “Looking ahead, we will leverage RX’s strengths as a leading international exhibition platform to further promote global interactions and cooperation in the non-ferrous metals industry.”

For more information, visit Aluminium China at https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html or follow Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ALUCHINAbyReedExhibitions, or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-china/