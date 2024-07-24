Adbite Announces New Integration Options to Enhance Programmatic Advertising

California, USA, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Adbite, a fast growing innovative adtech platform is proud to announce the introduction of new integration types, including Prebid, PMP deals, and Header Bidding. This exciting development marks a significant enhancement to Adbite’s sophisticated programmatic ecosystem, which seamlessly connects publishers with advertisers. Engaging with over 1,500 premium publishers and 200+ direct advertisers, Adbite offers comprehensive advertising and monetization solutions across all channels, devices, and ad formats.

Innovative Integration Types

Adbite’s new integration options—Prebid, PMP deals, and Header Bidding—enable us to offer even more comprehensive and efficient solutions to our partners. In this quarter alone, Adbite has partnered with 20+ eminent names in AdTech to incorporate these integration types, enhancing our capabilities and driving better results for our clients.

The Impact on Branding Campaigns

In the current landscape of branding campaigns, programmatic advertising is revolutionizing how brands reach and engage their audiences. By leveraging real-time data and sophisticated targeting techniques, Adbite enables brands to deliver personalized and contextually relevant messages, maximizing brand visibility and impact. Programmatic advertising helps brands to not only reach a wider audience but also to engage users more effectively, driving higher conversion rates and fostering brand loyalty.

Key Capabilities

Branding Campaigns : Implementing CPM-based strategies to maximize brand visibility and impact.

Integration Types : Offering comprehensive support for oRTB, VAST, JS Tag integrations, Prebid, PMP deals, and Header Bidding.

Ad Formats : Expertise in delivering Video, CTV, Display, Audio, and Native ads.

Global Reach : Accessing worldwide mainstream traffic across both WAP and Desktop platforms.

Dedicated Account Management : Providing 24/7 support from seasoned account managers.

Technological Excellence

Adbite leverages its strategically located data center in the US-East to cater to mainstream traffic on a global scale. By adhering to the OpenRTB protocol, Adbite ensures expedited and transparent bidding processes, empowering partners with an efficient programmatic network and optimal pricing strategies. Our commitment to utilizing state-of-the-art technology enhances engagement and conversion rates, driving success for our clients.

A Commitment to Innovation

With direct demand partners and premium publishers, Adbite focuses on delivering higher revenues and superior monetization solutions. Brands trust Adbite for their programmatic advertising needs, experiencing the pinnacle of AdTech innovation through our advanced solutions and dedicated service.

About Adbite

Founded in 2018, Adbite is an ad-network that excels in delivering personalized and contextually relevant advertisements through advanced data analytics and cutting-edge technology. Our partnerships with top-tier DSPs, SSPs, Ad Networks, Exchanges, and DMPs foster collaboration and path optimization, ensuring engaging user experiences within brand-safe environments. We prioritize higher fill rates and eCPM for our esteemed publishers, standing at the forefront of programmatic innovation.

Contact Information

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Neelam Birthare

Corporate Communication

neelam@adbite.com

For Business Queries – support@adbite.com

www.adbite.com