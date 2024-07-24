CEE to Host Webinar on CRISPR Featuring Dr. Feng Zhang

McLean, VA, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), advisor to the Congressional STEM Education Caucus, will host an exciting webinar discussion, “Conversation with Dr. Feng Zhang,” focused on the future of CRISPR and its increased uses, including participant Q & A on Tuesday, July 23 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. EST via Zoom. The registration link is at https://tinyurl.com/yrbfa5un

Guest Speaker:

Feng Zhang, Ph.D. is a core institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as an investigator at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, co-director of the K. Lisa Yang and Hock E. Tan Center for Molecular Therapeutics at MIT, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience at MIT, and a professor at MIT, with joint appointments in the departments of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Biological Engineering. Zhang is also an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Zhang received his A.B. in chemistry and physics from Harvard College and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University. He is a 1999 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute and serves as a CEE Trustee.

Moderator:

David Cheng is CTO of Arbor Biotechnologies. He brings over 15 years of experience in technology and computer science to Arbor. He co-developed the Arbor computational discovery platform and is a leading contributor to the discovery of Arbor’s CRISPR nucleases and CRISPR-associated transposases. From 2019 through April 2021, David led Arbor as CEO. Prior to Arbor, David developed market-leading quantitative, automated trading strategies at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. David received his M.Eng. and B.S. in Computer Science from MIT. He is also a 1999 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute.

This online seminar is comprised of 45 minutes of panel discussion followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. Through its network of research scientists and world-class presenters, CEE offers this program as part of a series to articulate recent advances in technology while also meaningfully addressing core challenges for public policymakers, ethicists, computer scientists, software engineers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, and business executives.

###

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.

Media Contact:

Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237