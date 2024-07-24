Scetron Unveils Cutting-Edge, High-Efficiency DC-DC Converters

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Scetron Electronics, a leading innovator in advanced electronic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in power management technology: a series of ultra-compact, high-efficiency DC-DC converters. Designed to set a new benchmark in performance and reliability, these converters are the perfect solution for a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to consumer electronics.

Our new product line includes five models:

MDC2412-3A and MDC2412-6A – 24V DC to 12V DC Converters: Available in 3A and 6A output current configurations.

Available in 3A and 6A output current configurations. MDC2405-4A and MDC2405-8A – 24V to 5V DC Converters: Available in 4A and 8A output current configurations.

Available in 4A and 8A output current configurations. MDC1205-8A – 12V to 5V DC Converter: Available in an 8A output current configuration.

Unmatched Compactness and Efficiency

These converters are the most compact all-in-one solutions available on the market today, achieving groundbreaking efficiency rates of up to 97% for 12V output models and up to 95% for 5V output models. This exceptional efficiency ensures minimal energy loss and optimal performance, making them ideal for space-constrained environments.

Advanced Input Filter Technology

A standout feature of our new DC-DC converters is the enclosed ceramic-capacitor input filter. Unlike many other converters that require an additional external filter to comply with EMC standards, our models integrate this feature, effectively reducing electrical noise on the input line. This results in significant reductions in electromagnetic emissions, ensuring compliance with stringent EMC regulations and protecting the longevity of connected equipment.

Superior Component Quality and Reliability

We have exclusively used high-end electronic components, including ceramic capacitors, to guarantee unparalleled reliability and longevity. Our converters boast an impressive lifespan exceeding one million hours, as per MIL-HDBK-217F standard, providing peace of mind for mission-critical applications.

Enhanced Protection Mechanisms

Our converters are equipped with robust protection features for both input and output lines, as well as over-temperature protection. These safeguards ensure that the converters operate safely and efficiently under various conditions, protecting both the converters themselves and the connected devices.

Why Choose Our DC-DC Converters?

Exceptional Efficiency: Up to 97% for 12V output models and up to 95% for 5V output models.

Up to 97% for 12V output models and up to 95% for 5V output models. Compact Design: The smallest all-in-one converters available, saving valuable space in your application.

The smallest all-in-one converters available, saving valuable space in your application. Integrated Input Filter: Reduces electromagnetic emissions and prolongs equipment life without the need for additional external components.

Reduces electromagnetic emissions and prolongs equipment life without the need for additional external components. High Reliability: Uses only the best components for a lifespan of over 1 million hours.

Uses only the best components for a lifespan of over 1 million hours. Comprehensive Protection: Robust input and output line protections and over-temperature protection for safe and reliable operation.

Our new line of DC-DC converters is poised to revolutionize the power management landscape with their superior performance, compact size, and unparalleled reliability. Discover the future of efficient power conversion today.

For more information or to place an order, please visit our website or contact our sales team.