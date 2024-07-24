Huateng Pharma Introduces Y-Shape PEG NHS

Changsha, China, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma, a global leader in PEG derivatives and a premier CDMO for APIs and intermediates, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Y-Shape PEG NHS. This cutting-edge Succinimidyl Carboxymethyl Ester branched 2ARM PEG offers a revolutionary approach to amine PEGylation, enhancing the modification of proteins and other biologics.

PEGylation, the technique of attaching a PEG derivative to molecules, is crucial for improving the water solubility and biocompatibility of protein drugs. The Y-Shape PEG NHS ester dissolves easily in aqueous buffers, facilitating efficient and effective PEGylation of proteins and biological agents containing lysines. Its advanced structure allows for rapid protein modification, typically completed in under one hour under optimal conditions.

The Y-Shape PEG NHS is particularly valuable in drug development and therapeutic protein formulation. It enhances drug stability, prolongs circulation time, and reduces immunogenicity, making it an essential tool for creating more effective and safer biologic drugs. Additionally, its increased selectivity for sterically accessible amines compared to linear PEG NHS esters ensures more precise and controlled PEGylation.

“Our Y-Shape PEG NHS esters represent a significant leap forward in protein PEGylation technology,” said Sonia Lee, Head of Business Development at Huateng Pharma. “This innovation provides researchers and developers with a more efficient and selective tool for optimizing drug formulations, underscoring our dedication to advancing biopharmaceutical technology.”

For further details on Y-Shape PEG NHS and other groundbreaking products from Huateng Pharma, please visit https://us.huatengsci.com or contact our sales team at sales@huatengusa.com.

Contact: Huateng Pharma

Building E1, Lugu Corporation Plaza, High-Tech Industrial Development Zone,

Changsha City, Hunan Province, P.R. China

Telephone: +86 731 89916275

Email: sales@huatengusa.com

Website: https://us.huatengsci.com

About Huateng Pharma

Huateng Pharma is a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives and a CDMO for APIs and intermediates, offering services ranging from R&D lab supply to commercial production. We provide comprehensive support for the biopharmaceutical industry with our innovative PEG technology, dedicated to advancing drug development through excellence and innovation.