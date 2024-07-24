Student Apartments Greenville NC – Perfect Blend of Comfort and Convenience

Greenville, North Carolina, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — First Street Place offers top-tier student apartments in Greenville, NC, located in the heart of downtown and less than a mile from East Carolina University. This prime location ensures students can enjoy the convenience of being close to campus while also having access to the vibrant city life of Greenville. They are designed to provide a comfortable and stylish living environment, making it an ideal choice for ECU students seeking off-campus housing.

They offer modern student apartments equipped with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet, and fully furnished units. Choose from studio to three-bedroom layouts, all with private bathrooms and per-person contracts for privacy and flexibility. Enhance your college living experience with these top-notch amenities.

Beyond the individual apartments, they also boasts an array of community amenities that foster a supportive and engaging environment. Students can unwind at the resort-style pool, enjoy a meal at the grilling stations, or stay active in the 24-hour fitness center. The community clubhouse and business center provide additional spaces for study and socializing. Pet-friendly policies, on-site parking, and shuttle bus service to campus further add to the convenience and appeal of living at First Street Place.

For more information about First Street Place student apartments in Greenville, NC, please contact their leasing office at (743) 200-7934.

About First Street Place: First Street Place is a premier student housing community serving East Carolina University. Located in downtown Greenville, NC, the community offers a comprehensive lifestyle with a range of modern amenities designed to support both academic and personal growth.

