The Ultimate 1-Bedroom Student Apartments in Gainesville, FL: Discover Premier Student Living at Alight Gainesville

Gainesville, FL, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Gainesville is thrilled to announce the availability of 1-bedroom student apartments in Gainesville, FL, offering an unparalleled off-campus living experience for University of Florida students. Located just minutes from the UF campus, Alight Gainesville provides students with the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, ensuring they can fully immerse themselves in college life without the hassle of long commutes.

Each 1-bedroom apartment at Alight Gainesville is designed with student needs in mind, boasting modern amenities and spacious layouts. These apartments come fully furnished and feature private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets, providing students with a home-like environment that fosters both relaxation and productivity. Additionally, high-speed internet is included, making it easy for students to stay connected and succeed academically.

Beyond the apartments themselves, Alight Gainesville offers a vibrant community with a wide range of amenities to enhance student life. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool, and a media lounge with TVs and gaming options. The community also hosts regular social events, ensuring students have plenty of opportunities to connect with their peers.

For more information about Alight Gainesville’s student housing options, or contact their leasing office at (352) 320-4884.

About Alight Gainesville: Alight Gainesville offers premier student housing designed for University of Florida students. With a focus on providing comfortable, convenient, and affordable living spaces, Alight Gainesville features fully furnished apartments with modern amenities and a vibrant community atmosphere. Located near the UF campus, Alight Gainesville ensures students have everything they need to thrive both academically and socially.

Company name: Alight Gainesville

Address: 725 NW 13th Street

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Phone number: (352) 320-4884

Zip code: 32601