Student Housing Norman OK – Experience Top-Tier Student Living at Alight

Norman, Oklahoma, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight 12th Ave is proud to announce its exceptional student housing in Norman, OK, strategically located near the University of Oklahoma campus. This prime location offers students the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, ensuring that their academic and social needs are met with ease. With a quick shuttle ride to campus, students can enjoy the benefits of off-campus living while staying close to their classes.

At Alight 12th Ave, students will find top-tier apartment amenities designed to enhance their college experience. Each apartment comes fully furnished, featuring modern conveniences such as in-unit laundry, private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and high-speed internet. The spacious two and three-bedroom layouts provide ample room for relaxation and study, ensuring a comfortable and productive living environment.

The community amenities are unmatched, offering a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and courts for sand volleyball and basketball. Social spaces include a game room, a business center, and a coffee bar, making it easy for residents to socialize and unwind. Additionally, the gated community boasts a pet-friendly environment, complete with a dog park, and a private shuttle service to the university campus, ensuring safety and convenience for all residents.

Discover more about Alight 12th Ave’s student housing in Norman, OK by contacting their leasing office (405) 358-4131.

About Alight 12th Ave: Alight 12th Ave offers premium student housing in Norman, OK, near the University of Oklahoma. The community provides fully furnished apartments with modern amenities and a variety of social and recreational facilities, ensuring a balanced and enriching student life.

Company Name: Alight 12th Ave

Address: 3201 13th Place

City: Norman

State: Oklahoma

Zip code: 73072

Phone number: (405) 358-4131