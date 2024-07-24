Trade Tech Revolutionizes Global Logistics with Real-Time Communication via Platform-Integrated Chat

Seattle, WA, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, introduces its latest update: a groundbreaking real-time chat capability built natively into its industry-leading global logistics platform. This new addition is set to reshape the way its customers, which are primarily NVOs and Freight Forwarders, communicate, collaborate, and connect with all parties involved in each shipment.

Swift, effective communication within global shipping is vital but too often, NVOs and freight forwarders are challenged by the sheer volume of communication needed for every shipment and with the speed needed for modern global logistics, traditional email is simply too slow, disorganized and cumbersome.

Trade Tech understands this challenge – which is why it has developed its real-time chat feature to streamline communications, save time, and increase productivity. This new approach enables users to quickly access all shipment-related communications, dynamically track changes in real time, bring multiple parties together and eliminate the need to sift through scattered emails and messages.

“The ability to connect directly with multiple trade partners is the key benefit of working on a community platform like Trade Tech. A centralized environment enables the one-to-many, real-time chats that bring everyone to the shipment rather than disseminating shipment information in an unorganized, piecemeal fashion,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder, Trade Tech. “Our unique chat feature addresses a critical need for streamlined, organized communication and ensures that every stakeholder in a shipment can access what they need in real time. This upgrade reflects our commitment to leverage the possibilities of working on a community platform.”

This innovative feature offers the following benefits:

● Platform Integration: leverage ease of use — the chat functions natively within the Trade Tech platform, ensuring that all material is accessible through a centralized location, as opposed to the decentralized computing systems used by others.

● Organized Communications: centralize all discussions and key documents related to a shipment, ensuring that everyone in the group has easy access to the most critical information.

● Centralized Repository: create a single, organized repository for all information related to a shipment, making it simple to track and access.

● Enhanced Communication: one-to-many communications keep all parties informed and allow for seamless, direct communication between users.

● Improved Visibility: rapid shipment updates from direct communication between all parties in a shipment.

● Security and Efficiency: promotes secure, real-time communication and eliminates the disorganization, sluggishness and risk of hacking often associated with traditional email.

● Crisis Management: quickly access multiple parties simultaneously during times of crisis or emergency.

● Junk-Free: say goodbye to the clutter often associated with outdated email; Trade Tech offers a clean, organized communication platform.

● Unlimited Threads: create an unlimited number of threads for a single shipment, allowing control over who sees what, enhancing transparency and ensuring the right people can access needed information.

● User-Friendliness: onboard and adapt easily–the platform features an intuitive and easy-to-understand interface

Real-time communication is a vital component of digitization within the logistics industry, and Trade Tech is ensuring its users and operators stay ahead of the curve. To discover the future of logistics communication and learn more about Trade Tech, please visit: www.tradetech.net.