Electro Standards Laboratories Offers Fallback Switches to Assist in the Event of a Global IT Outage

Cranston, RI, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — In a world filled with everyday interruptions, it is always crucial to have a quick solution for the occasional disruption that may impact your critical network and computer applications. Electro Standards, a pioneer in switching technology and engineering for 47 years, has just what you need to keep your network and devices running even in the event of a global IT outage impacting the world’s computer systems. ESL offers various a/b switches to support both fiber optic and copper connectivity and can quickly switch over your network computer systems with auto sensing, auto fallback or manual control using pushbuttons or sending remote commands.

The Models 7417R and Model 4121 both allow the capability to switch over or “fallback” to an alternate network path with different capabilities to keep your devices and computers running without disruption. These models were specifically designed to eliminate network downtime by automatically switching to another network or computer in the event of an outage/loss of activity. These products along with any product found on Electro Standards website can be fully customized to fit any application/network connection.

For a single channel DB25 A/B switcher in a rackmount configuration, Model 7417R offers Fallback redundancy with the capability of manually selecting A or B, or an AUTO mode option. This RoHS compliant switch allows the user the capability to switch a MASTER (Common) input data channel to either its PRIMARY (A position) or ALTERNATE (B position) output data channels or select AUTO via 3 front panel pushbuttons. When in AUTO (Auto Fallback Mode) the switch position is governed by the presence of CTS activity (pin 5) that is being monitored on ports A (PRIMARY) and B (ALTERNATE). All the 7417R’s signals are passed through latching copper contact relays that maintain the position they were in during the event of a loss of power or failure. For more information on the Model 7417R visit https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-307417r-model-7417r-rohs-compliant-db25-ab-switch-with-auto-fallback.html.

Another Pathway DB25 single channel Fallback Switch but with a Remote Control option, is the Model 4121. This AB Switch offers the capability of both front panel pushbutton control of the switch position and RS232 Remote Control with additional features of Automatic “Fallback” and “Recovery” all in a desktop configuration. When in Automatic Fallback and Recovery mode, the switch will automatically swap to Channel B when it no longer detects any data coming through the channel, it will then “recover” to Channel A when the data activity returns. The RS232 remote port uses ASCII commands that allow the user to control the switch remotely. Many other features can be remotely controlled including locking out the front panel controls, changing the Fallback mode, set a delay time, select pins monitored, change the Recovery mode, and more. Recovery mode can also be set to automatic or manual. For more details about the Model 4121 visit the webpage at https://www.electrostandards.com/303121-4121-auto-fallback-recover-db25-a-b-switch-52.html

These models are ideal for Financial Institutions, Airline Industries, Information Technology Data Centers, Transportation Systems, Power & Energy Suppliers, Government and Defense applications or any environment that needs to switch to a backup network or computer system to keep critical operations running.

If you are interested in finding out more about the switches above, visit the link for fallback switches where you can many other varieties. Interested in other switches with different connections? Electro Standards offers many different switches that fit your network and your applications. Visit the link to the website for a formal quote on any copper switch you need. Electro Standards’ products are all available for export. Any Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for the GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

Aidan Moriarty, Media Marketing Specialist

Electro Standards Laboratories

36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921

Tel: 401-943-1164

Fax: 401-946-5790

Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com

https://www.electrostandards.com/