Student Living Tampa-Discover Premier Student Living at Lark on 42nd in Tampa

Tampa, FL, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 42nd redefines student living in Tampa with its luxurious off-campus housing located just minutes from the University of South Florida (USF). Situated at 14202 N 42nd Street this prime location offers students the perfect balance between convenience and comfort, ensuring a seamless transition between academic and social life.

Lark on 42nd boasts top-of-the-line apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each unit features hardwood-style floors, designer kitchens and bathrooms, and quartz counter tops paired with stainless-steel appliances. Residents can enjoy in-unit laundry facilities, HDTVs in every living room, and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the building. With electronic access for enhanced security and 24/7 on-site management, students can live worry-free and focus on their studies and campus activities.

Beyond the individual apartments, Lark on 42nd provides an array of community amenities that cater to a vibrant student lifestyle. Residents can unwind by the pool and sundeck, grill dinner with friends at the fire pits, or work out at the 24-hour fitness center.

For more information or to learn more about Lark on 42nd's student housing options, contact their leasing office at (850) 467-9722.

About Lark on 42nd : Lark on 42nd is a premier off-campus student housing community in Tampa, Florida, offering state-of-the-art amenities and a vibrant living experience for students attending the University of South Florida. With a focus on convenience, comfort, and community, Lark on 42nd provides an unparalleled student living experience that supports both academic success and personal growth.

