Whole Grain Salty Snacks Boom: Drive Market Growth with Health-Conscious and Convenient Snacking Solutions by 2033

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the whole grain salty snacks market value is is witnessing substantial growth, with an expected valuation of US$ 82,539.4 million by 2033, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 8.5% from 2023. Whole grain snacks are gaining popularity due to growing consumer demand for nutritional snacking experiences and changing trends towards plant-based foods. The market is characterized by the introduction of new products, including organic options, and a focus on health and convenience.

The demand for whole grain salty snacks is driven by several factors. Growing consumer interest in healthier snacking options, coupled with increased awareness of the health benefits of whole grains, is fueling market growth. Moreover, changing lifestyles and busy schedules are driving the demand for convenient and on-the-go snack options, further boosting the market. Additionally, rising health consciousness among consumers, particularly in urban areas, is contributing to the surge in demand for whole grain snacks.

“Rising consumer awareness regarding nutrition-rich snacks has pushed demand for whole grain foods, especially whole grain salty snacks. Manufacturers are likely to find sizeable growth opportunities in the market by focusing on catering to evolving preferences. For example, targeted nutrition, flavors or mix varieties can help bolster sales.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global whole grain salty snacks market. Firstly, the increasing consumer demand for nutritional snacking experiences is driving market growth. Changing snacking trends towards plant-based foods and the introduction of new whole grain salty snack varieties are creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers. Moreover, the rising popularity of organic and clean label products is boosting market demand. Additionally, the nutritional benefits of whole grain products, including higher fiber content and essential nutrients, are driving consumer preference for whole grain snacks.

Top Trends Shaping the Industry:

Consumer Preference for Healthy Foods : Growing consumer interest in healthier snacking options is driving demand for whole grain salty snacks.

: Growing consumer interest in healthier snacking options is driving demand for whole grain salty snacks. Introduction of New Products : Manufacturers are introducing new whole grain salty snack varieties to cater to changing consumer preferences and dietary trends.

: Manufacturers are introducing new whole grain salty snack varieties to cater to changing consumer preferences and dietary trends. Focus on Health and Convenience : Whole grain salty snack manufacturers are focusing on developing convenient and on-the-go products to meet the needs of busy consumers.

: Whole grain salty snack manufacturers are focusing on developing convenient and on-the-go products to meet the needs of busy consumers. Rising Health Consciousness : Increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly in urban areas, is driving the demand for whole grain snacks.

: Increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly in urban areas, is driving the demand for whole grain snacks. Emphasis on Clean Label Products: The popularity of organic and clean label products is boosting market demand for whole grain salty snacks.

Key Takeaways from the Global Whole Grain Salty Snacks Report:

The global whole grain salty snacks market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 82539.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global sales of whole grain salty snacks are likely to soar at 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By product type, breakfast cereals segment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 21,711.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on source, wheat segment is forecast to expand at 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 15,975.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. China whole grain salty snacks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7,161.9 million by 2033.

million by 2033. Whole grain salty snacks demand in India is estimated to rise at 5.9% CAGR during the prediction period.

Key Categories Driving Market Growth:

Global Whole Grain Salty Snacks Market : With a CAGR of 8.5%, the whole grain salty snacks market is projected to reach US$ 82,539.4 million by 2033, driven by growing consumer demand for nutritional snacking experiences.

: With a CAGR of 8.5%, the whole grain salty snacks market is projected to reach US$ 82,539.4 million by 2033, driven by growing consumer demand for nutritional snacking experiences. Cereal Bars Market : The cereal bars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by increasing demand for healthier snack options and new product innovations.

: The cereal bars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by increasing demand for healthier snack options and new product innovations. Breakfast Cereal Market: With a CAGR of 4.4%, the breakfast cereal market is poised to reach US$ 65.1 billion by 2032, fueled by growing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat breakfast options.

Who is Winning?

Key whole grain salty snack manufacturers profiled in the report include General Mills, Inc., Nestlé SA, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Kellogg Co., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc, The Quaker Oats Co. (PepsiCo), Kind LLC, Insane Grain, Eat Real Ltd + PROPER Snacks (Warp Snacks Limited), and Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

These players are constantly launching new high-nutritional products into the market to increase their sales. They are also adopting strategies such as partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to solidify their positions. For instance,

In January 2021, a line of vegan kids’ snacks called W.K. Kellogg by Kids Bars was introduced by Kellogg’s in the United Kingdom.

Whole Grain Salty Snacks Market by Category

By Product Type:

Pasta

Bread Whole Wheat Whole Barely Brown Rice Whole Grains Oats

Biscuits

Bars

Crackers

Chips, Crisps & Pretzels

Breakfast Cereals

Puffs

By Product Claim:

Fat-Free

Gluten-Free

Low Sugar

Low Sodium

Others

By Source:

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Oats

Rye

Barely

Quinoa

Sorghum

Buckwheat

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

Quick Service Restaurants Sandwicheries Fast Casual Coffee Shops

HORECA

Bakeries & Patisseries

B2C Store-based Retailing Convenience Store Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Discounters Small Grocers



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

