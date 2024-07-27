GameFi Platform DEA Wins Tokyo Regional Round of ‘Startup World Cup 2024’ to represent Japan at World Finals in Silicon Valley

One of the largest startup pitch contests in the world, Startup World Cup regional preliminaries are held in over 75 regions worldwide. The winners are invited to compete for the grand prize of US$1 million in San Francisco this October.

Singapore, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company and owner of the popular PlayMining GameFi platform, has won the Tokyo Regional Round at “Startup World Cup 2024”, one of the world’s largest global business pitch contests. Hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures, the event was held on Friday, July 19, 2024. DEA will represent Japan at the World Finals in San Francisco on October 4, 2024.

Tokyo Preliminary Round Presentation at Startup World Cup 2024

DEA was one of 11 finalists selected from 226 applicants. Co-CEO Yamada presented DEA’s participatory social contribution game, “PicTrée – Grid Grab: Capture the Current,” as well as a remote-control robotics game.

PicTrée is a free mobile game app developed in partnership with TEPCO Power Grid (TEPCO PG), Japan’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest electric power company, as a crowd-sourcing solution to solve infrastructure maintenance challenges TEPCO was facing. To play the game, teams of players go out into their local neighborhoods to photograph power assets such as power poles and manholes. The teams compete to virtually connect the longest power lines on an in-game map, and players can earn rewards based on their in-game performance.

By sending players out to check on local power assets, PicTrée enables easier initial infrastructure maintenance and improved early detection of abnormalities. DEA’s presentation included footage from a demonstration test conducted in Japan’s Maebashi City from April to June.

DEA is also developing a remote waste sorting game that will act as a potential solution for mitigating global labor imbalances. Players will sort waste by tapping on images on their smartphones or tablets, and the sorted waste is handled by robot arms at a distant factory. This project has been selected for a subsidy program by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), and DEA plans to host an event involving diverse users, similar to an esports event, in November of this year.

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games—also referred to as Play-and-Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining gamefi platform, NFT marketplace and ‘Verse’ metaverse project, social issue-solving games such as PicTrée, and DEAPcoin ($DEP)—the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency (FSA) of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs—Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada—who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi platform with a mission to resolve societal issues through Web3 gaming. The platform features a Gamified Work business model that innovates on GameFi’s Play-and-Earn mechanics—powered by the DEAPcoin ($DEP) token—to help companies address labor shortage demands through crowdsourcing and gamification. The PlayMining platform features an NFT Marketplace paired with an NFT gaming platform with 2.8 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including JobTribes, Cookin’ Burger, Lucky Farmer and PicTrée, as well as the metaverse project Fujiwara Kamui Verse and the StoneStars AI virtual idol project.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is one of the world’s largest global pitch contests and conferences. Launched in 2017, this year marks its 6th iteration. Regional preliminaries are held in over 75 regions worldwide. Winners of these preliminaries are invited to the World Finals in San Francisco in the fall of 2024 to compete for a grand investment prize of approximately US$1 million. The Startup World Cup offers attractive benefits, including the chance to secure funding from global investors, build networks with companies and prominent individuals, and increase recognition both domestically and globally.