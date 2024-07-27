Mercer University Student Housing – Tailored Living Solutions

Macon, Georgia, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Prism 23 offers premium Mercer University student housing, conveniently located just minutes from campus. This student-focused apartment community is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient living experience for the students, featuring stylish and modern apartments in the vibrant College Hill area.

The apartments offer amenities tailored to student needs, with one- and two-bedroom layouts featuring individual bedrooms and private bathrooms. These fully furnished units include walk-in closets, granite countertops, hardwood-style floors, and in-unit laundry. High-speed internet and water are included for a hassle-free experience. Additionally, per-person leases and roommate matching services are available to meet individual preferences.

In addition to the apartment amenities, the community offers numerous features to enhance the living experience. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, a community clubhouse with TVs and a pool table, private study rooms, and a rooftop terrace. Outdoor amenities include grilling stations, a fire pit, free on-site parking, and a pet-friendly environment. With 24-hour on-site management, community courtesy patrols, and controlled-access entry, residents can enjoy a secure and welcoming atmosphere.

For more information about Prism 23’s Mercer University student housing, please contact their leasing office at (229) 537-3533.

About Prism 23: Prism 23 is a premier student housing community serving Mercer University students in Macon, Georgia. With a focus on providing stylish and convenient living options, they offers a range of amenities and services designed to support students academic and personal growth. It combines modern living with proximity to campus, making it the ideal choice for Mercer University students.

Company Name: Prism 23

Address: 1345 Hardeman Avenue

City: Macon

State: Georgia

Zip code: 31201

Phone number: (229) 537-3533