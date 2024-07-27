Empowering Global Leaders: ODM Celebrates World Youth Skills Day 2024

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group, one of the leading educational organisations, commemorated World Youth Skills Day 2024 with insightful sessions for students at ODM Public School and ODM Global School in Bhubaneswar. The theme for this year, “Youth Skills for Peace and Development,” resonated throughout the day, emphasising the critical role young people play in building a more peaceful and prosperous future.

The event featured insightful sessions and engaging activities to enlighten students about the transformative power of skills in shaping their future. Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the foundational importance of various skills in today’s dynamic global landscape. Practical guidance was imparted to students on how to cultivate essential skills and leverage them effectively to achieve their personal and professional aspirations. The celebration also emphasised the critical role of skill development in fostering peace and promoting global citizenship among the youth.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group , expressed his delight at the active participation of students and educators in celebrating World Youth Skills Day. He remarked, “At ODM, we believe in nurturing not only academic excellence but also in equipping our students with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Events like these are crucial in shaping the holistic development of our students.”

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, emphasised, “The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2024 resonates deeply with our mission at ODM. By empowering our students with relevant skills, we empower them to emerge as future leaders and valuable contributors to global advancement.”

The celebration concluded with a renewed commitment from ODM Educational Group to continue fostering an environment that encourages skill development and prepares students to become responsible global citizens.

About ODM Educational Group:

ODM Educational Group is a premier educational organisation committed to providing holistic education that prepares students for success in a competitive global environment. Comprising five esteemed schools, each emphasising academic excellence and character development, ODM Educational Group is committed to cultivating future-ready leaders who make a positive impact on society.