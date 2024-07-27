Feichun Cable supplies high-strength reeling cables to Jiangnan Shipyard, China’s largest shipyard

Shanghai, China, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — This partnership marks a significant milestone in the maritime industry, as Feichun Cable will supply high-strength reeling cables to support the shipyard’s extensive operations.

Jiangnan Shipyard, renowned for its advanced shipbuilding capabilities and state-of-the-art facilities, has chosen Feichun Cable for its exceptional quality and reliability. The high-strength reeling cables provided by Feichun Cable are designed to withstand the demanding conditions of shipyard environments, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jiangnan Shipyard and contribute to their impressive shipbuilding projects,” said Pengfei Han, CEO of Feichun Cable. “Our high-strength reeling cables are engineered to meet the rigorous standards required by the maritime industry, and we are confident that they will enhance the efficiency and safety of operations at Jiangnan Shipyard.”

The high-strength reeling cables supplied by Feichun Cable are known for their durability, flexibility, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. These cables are essential for various applications within the shipyard, including the operation of cranes, hoists, and other heavy machinery. By providing reliable and robust cables, Feichun Cable aims to support Jiangnan Shipyard in maintaining its position as a leader in the global shipbuilding industry.

Jiangnan Shipyard has a long history of excellence in shipbuilding, with a portfolio that includes some of the world’s most advanced vessels. The addition of Feichun Cable’s high-strength reeling cables will further enhance the shipyard’s capabilities, enabling them to continue delivering top-quality ships to clients worldwide.

“We are pleased to work with Feichun Cable and integrate their high-strength reeling cables into our operations,” said Yong Wang, a representative from Jiangnan Shipyard. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

This collaboration between Feichun Cable and Jiangnan Shipyard underscores the importance of reliable and high-performance components in the shipbuilding industry. As both companies continue to push the boundaries of technology and innovation, this partnership is set to drive significant advancements in maritime engineering.

About Jiangnan Shipyard:

Jiangnan Shipyard is the largest shipyard in China, known for its advanced shipbuilding capabilities and state-of-the-art facilities. With a rich history and a reputation for excellence, Jiangnan Shipyard continues to lead the global shipbuilding industry, delivering top-quality vessels to clients worldwide.

