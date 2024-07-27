TTU Off Campus Housing- Discover Premier Student living at The Grove at Lubbock

Lubbock, TX, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Lubbock offers unparalleled student housing for Texas Tech University (TTU) students. Strategically located less than ten minutes from the TTU campus, The Grove at Lubbock provides a convenient and comfortable living experience, making it an ideal choice for students seeking off-campus housing. With proximity to campus and local amenities, students can easily balance their academic and social lives.

The Grove at Lubbock features modern apartments designed to meet the needs of today’s students. Each unit is fully furnished and includes private bedrooms and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. High-speed internet is included, ensuring students can stay connected for their studies and social activities. The apartments are available in 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans, providing flexibility for different living arrangements.

Community amenities at The Grove at Lubbock are designed to enhance student life. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a soccer field, grilling stations, and a fire pit. The 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse with a business center and printing services cater to both the physical and academic needs of students.

For more information about The Grove at Lubbock’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (806) 541-5584.

About The Grove at Lubbock- The Grove at Lubbock is a premier student housing community located at 315 N Utica Drive, Lubbock, Texas. Designed to meet the needs of Texas Tech University students, The Grove offers modern apartments and a range of amenities that support a balanced student lifestyle. With a focus on convenience and comfort, The Grove at Lubbock is committed to providing a high-quality living experience for its residents.

