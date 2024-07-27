UW Student Housing Off Campus – Experience Exceptional Living

Laramie, Wyoming, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Laramie is redefining the concept of UW student housing off campus. Located just one mile from the University of Wyoming, this modern residence provides the perfect blend of convenience and comfort. Its proximity to campus makes it an ideal choice for students looking to stay close to their academic commitments while enjoying the benefits of off-campus living.

They offer a range of apartment amenities designed to enhance student life. Each unit is fully furnished and includes private bedrooms and bathrooms, high-speed internet, and in-unit laundry. The apartments also feature walk-in closets and comprehensive utility packages, ensuring students have everything they need without the stress of additional costs.

The community amenities are tailored to foster a vibrant and engaging environment. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, and a tavern-style game room. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the basketball and sand volleyball courts, disc golf course, and access to nearby bike and hiking trails. Additionally, they provide a shuttle bus service to the campus and host regular social events, making it easy for students to stay connected and active.

For more information about Alight Laramie’s student housing options or to schedule a tour, please contact their leasing office at (307) 317-7275.

About Alight Laramie: Alight Laramie is a premier provider of off-campus student housing near the University of Wyoming. With a focus on convenience, comfort, and community, they offers fully furnished apartments with top-notch amenities. The property is designed to support students in their academic and personal pursuits, creating a vibrant living environment in Laramie, WY.

