Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — In one of the most amazing representations of what value strategic partnerships can bring, Real School is rumored to have been saving $2.6 million yearly from partnering with the leading outsourced software development company, Acquaint Softtech. In this partnership, Real School has saved colossal bucks and, at the same time, quality and productivity have improved in educational platforms.

What & Who is Real School to Acquaint Softtech:

The financial benefits accrued to Real School are only made possible by the competitive pricing Acquaint Softtech offers, far lower than the general rates available in the market. This stands out, moreover, because Acquaint Softtech is able to provide this cost-effective solution while ensuring that quality and reliability are delivered when service is required.

“Acquaint Softtech has not only helped us realize incredible cost savings but has kept delivering exceptional software solutions that further our operational capabilities. This understanding of our needs combined with the ability to deliver on time and on budget, has made them a really valued partner.”

What Shows Difference Between Market Rates and Acquaint Softtech Rates:

A comprehensive study found that the offered rates are approximately nearly 35% lower than the general offering available in the market. This pricing methodology, paired with maintaining high quality, enables Acquaint Softtech clients like Real School to utilize resources optimally by investing in other strategic areas that provide value to the system in terms of its growth and innovation.

Finally, the implementation of solutions by Acquaint Softtech has been fruitful in terms of cutting costs, and there has been successful improvement in the digital learning procedure at Real School for making the educational atmosphere more interactive and engaging. Through such kind of outcomes, there is a clear juncture which comes up for the strategic partnerships in IT to make changes in core operations.

This adds up to how Acquaint Softtech is redefining software development by offering their clients quality services at competitive prices, aiding them in how to return to an ever-digital world.

