Student Apartments Murfreesboro TN-Discover Premier Student Apartments at The Grove at Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Murfreesboro offers top-quality student apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, providing an exceptional living experience for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) students. Strategically located just minutes from the MTSU campus, this student housing community ensures students can enjoy the convenience of close proximity to their classes while experiencing a vibrant off-campus lifestyle.

The apartments at The Grove at Murfreesboro are designed to meet the needs of modern students, offering a range of amenities that enhance daily living. Each apartment features private bedrooms and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully furnished units and high-speed internet ensure that students have everything they need from day one. The community offers various floorplans, including 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options, catering to different preferences and group sizes.

Beyond the individual apartments, The Grove at Murfreesboro boasts an impressive array of community amenities aimed at fostering a well-rounded lifestyle. Residents can relax in the resort-style pool, stay active in the 24-hour fitness center, or enjoy socializing in the community clubhouse with its café and gaming space. Additional amenities include basketball and sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, a business center, and a tavern-style game room.

For more information about The Grove at Murfreesboro’s student housing options, contact their leasing office at (731) 207-6244.

About The Grove at Murfreesboro- The Grove at Murfreesboro offers premier student housing for Middle Tennessee State University students. Located at 1320 Journey Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, this vibrant community provides a complete lifestyle with modern apartments and extensive amenities designed to support student success and enjoyment.

Company name: The Grove at Murfreesboro

Address: 1320 Journey Drive

City: Murfreesboro

State: Tennessee

Phone number: (731) 207-6244.

Zip code: 37130