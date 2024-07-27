ASU Tempe Student Apartments-Discover Premium Student Living at Alight Tempe

Tempe, AZ, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Tempe, premier ASU Tempe student apartments, offers an unparalleled student living experience just minutes from the Arizona State University campus. Located at 1900 E Apache Boulevard, Alight Tempe provides a convenient and comfortable home for students seeking the perfect balance of academic and social life.

Alight Tempe’s apartments boast a range of top-tier amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each unit comes fully furnished with modern decor, in-unit laundry, and a full kitchen equipped with premium appliances. High-speed internet, flat-panel HDTVs, and private storage are just a few of the features that make Alight Tempe stand out. With two to four-bedroom floorplans, private bathrooms, and electronic locks, students can enjoy both privacy and security.

The community at Alight Tempe offers an array of amenities to keep residents engaged and active. A 24-hour fitness center, two swimming pools, and a rooftop deck with a fire pit provide plenty of options for relaxation and recreation. The new clubhouse, complete with a business center and game rooms, is perfect for socializing and studying.

For more information about Alight Tempe’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (620) 591-4864.

About Alight Tempe- Alight Tempe is a premier student housing community located in Tempe, Arizona. Offering fully furnished apartments with modern amenities, Alight Tempe provides a comfortable and convenient living experience for Arizona State University students. With a range of community features and a prime location just minutes from the ASU campus, Alight Tempe is designed to meet the needs of today’s students. For more information, visit us at https://alighttempe.com.

