Student Living Greenville NC-Discover Premier Student Living at Copper Beech Greenville

Greenville, NC, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech Greenville is redefining student living in Greenville, NC, offering unparalleled proximity to East Carolina University (ECU) and vibrant community life. Located just minutes from campus, Copper Beech provides students with a perfect blend of convenience and comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dynamic and supportive living environment.

Copper Beech Greenville boasts a variety of apartment amenities designed to cater to students’ needs. The spacious apartments and townhomes feature fully furnished units, high-speed internet, in-unit laundry, and private bathrooms. With options ranging from one to four-bedroom floorplans, students can enjoy the privacy of single bedrooms while benefiting from modern conveniences such as balconies, patios, and inclusive utility packages.

Beyond the apartments, Copper Beech Greenville offers an array of community amenities to enhance the student living experience. Residents can relax at the resort-style pool with a tanning deck, stay active at the fitness center, or enjoy recreational activities at the basketball and sand volleyball courts.

For more information about Copper Beech Greenville’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (252) 645-3072.

About Copper Beech Greenville- Copper Beech Greenville offers premium student living in Greenville, NC, providing a unique combination of convenience, comfort, and community. Located at 2001 Copper Beech Way, the community is designed to meet the needs of students and professionals alike. With resort-style amenities, spacious living options, and a prime location near ECU, Copper Beech Greenville is the ultimate choice for those looking to thrive in their academic and professional endeavors.

Company name: Copper Beech Greenville
Address: 2001 Copper Beech Way
City: Greenville
State: North Carolina
Phone number: (252) 645-3072
Zip code: 27858

