Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Set to Reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2033, Says Future Market Insights

According to Future Market Insights’ latest report, the global hospital-acquired infection control market is poised for substantial growth, with sales projected to hit USD 6.5 billion in 2023. Over the next decade, the market is expected to more than double, reaching an estimated USD 12.7 billion by 2033, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are set to be significant contributors to this growth, with their revenue share anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The market’s robust expansion is fueled by several critical factors:

Frequent Occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections: The persistent issue of hospital-acquired infections continues to drive the demand for effective infection control measures.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures: As the volume of surgical interventions rises, so does the necessity for stringent infection control protocols to safeguard patient health.

As the volume of surgical interventions rises, so does the necessity for stringent infection control protocols to safeguard patient health. Rising Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: An aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses necessitate enhanced infection control measures in healthcare settings.

An aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses necessitate enhanced infection control measures in healthcare settings. Technological Advancements in Sterilization Equipment: Innovations in sterilization technologies are improving the efficacy and efficiency of infection control practices.

Innovations in sterilization technologies are improving the efficacy and efficiency of infection control practices. Growing Awareness of Environmental and Personal Hygiene: Enhanced public and institutional awareness is fostering a greater emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards to prevent infections.

Additionally, the market is expected to benefit from the growing adoption of advanced sterilization methods such as e-beam sterilization and the renewed use of ethylene oxide sterilization.

Future Market Insights’ comprehensive analysis underscores the importance of ongoing advancements and heightened awareness in driving the hospital-acquired infection control market forward. As healthcare systems worldwide continue to prioritize patient safety and infection prevention, the demand for effective infection control solutions is expected to rise significantly.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the market include Steris Plc, Sotera Health Company, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, Ecolab Inc., 3M Company, Matachana Group, MMM Group, Belimed AG, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Some of the recent developments of key Hospital-acquired Infection Control providers are as follows:

In 2021, STERIS purchased Cantel, a global provider of infection control products and services, through a U.S. subsidiary to broaden its vast array of sterilization services.

In 2021, Sterigenics S.A.S., a Sotera Health Company subsidiary, increased its European sterilizing capacity by expanding its ethylene oxide factory in Rantigny, France. Getinge introduced the Getinge Solsus 66 steam sterilizer for hospitals as well as surgical instruments in 2020, which has a higher capacity and operational reliability than other sterilizers.

In 2020, Sotera Health Company acquired Iotron, a prominent North American outsourced provider of E-beam sterilization services. The acquisition was intended to help the company expand its electron beam footprint and boost sales of the Sterigenics division.

Market Segments Covered in Hospital-acquired Infection Control Industry Analysis:

By Component:

Equipment Sterilization Equipment Disinfection Equipment

Consumables Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Others (Waste Disposal, PPE)

Services

By End-user:

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

Other End-users

