Unveiling Valoya’s LL Series with Lumi-VF Spectra: A Breakthrough in Biomass Enhancement

Helsinki, Finland, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Valoya, a leader in advanced horticultural lighting solutions, introduces the LL Series featuring the groundbreaking Lumi-VF Spectra. This innovative lighting solution delivers a significant leap forward in biomass enhancement for lettuce, herbs, and leafy greens, achieving a remarkable 30% increase compared to competing grow lights.

Lumi-VF Spectra, the core technology behind the LL Series, represents a culmination of extensive research and development. By meticulously balancing blue, green, red, and far-red wavelengths, Valoya has created a spectrum that is not only visually appealing to the human eye but also optimized for accelerated plant growth. This unique spectral composition, combined with a high efficiency of 2.8 µmol/W, sets a new benchmark in the industry.

Salient Features of Our LL Series:

Advanced Light Intensity and Flexibility

The LL Series’ high-quality horticulture lights boast an intensity of up to 3.2 µmol/W, suitable for various horticultural applications.

boast an intensity of up to 3.2 µmol/W, suitable for various horticultural applications. Features a dimming function to adjust light levels as required by growers.

Fixtures can be positioned between 10 cm and 1 meter above the canopy, offering flexibility in placement and ensuring consistent light exposure for plants.

Durability and Longevity

Rated IP65, LL LED Luminaire are completely dust-tight and resistant to water exposure, ensuring reliability in diverse growing conditions.

are completely dust-tight and resistant to water exposure, ensuring reliability in diverse growing conditions. Built to last with a typical lifetime of 50,000 hours, maintains 90% of its initial light output throughout its lifespan.

This robust construction ensures long-term value and dependable performance.

Cutting-Edge Horticultural Technology

The LL Series with Lumi-VF Spectra represents a significant advancement in horticultural lighting technology.

Combines high-efficiency white light with targeted far-red wavelengths to enhance biomass production.

Designed to meet the needs of modern vertical farms and indoor growers.

LL series offers ease of installation, adjustable light intensity, and a durable design, making it an excellent choice for optimizing operations and achieving superior growth results.

Valoya’s Dedication to Innovation

Valoya’s LL Series with Lumi-VF Spectra represents a significant advancement in horticultural lighting technology. By combining high-efficiency white light with targeted far-red wavelengths, Valoya offers a solution that enhances biomass production as well as supports the needs of modern vertical farms and indoor growers. The LL Series’ ease of installation, adjustable light intensity, and durable design make it an ideal choice for growers seeking to optimize their operations and achieve superior results.

About Valoya

Valoya is a leading provider of LED grow lights for agricultural and horticultural applications. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Valoya designs lighting solutions that enhance plant growth and improve crop yield while minimizing environmental impact. Valoya serves customers worldwide, providing lighting solutions backed by extensive research and development.

For more detailed information on the trials and greenhouse operations of Valoya’s LL Series with Lumi-VF Spectra, please visit- https://www.valoya.com/valoya-trial-demonstrates-up-to-30-higher-biomass-with-lumi-vf-spectrum/

If you need more information on Valoya’s range of products or want to read about their research, you can contact them at sales@greenlux.com