Main Line Family Attorneys Attend 2024 Summer Meeting

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Family Law Firm Partners Sarinia M. Feinman and Lindsay H. Childs recently attended the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section’s Summer Meeting. The firm’s family attorneys attended the 2024 Summer Meeting in order to stay up to date and learn more about recent changes to Pennsylvania family law rules and statutes, trending technology updates, and new policies and findings that impact family law in the state of Pennsylvania.

The 2024 Summer Meeting was held July 11-14, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort in Cambridge, MD. The educational program began Friday morning with a plenary session entitled, “Artificial Intelligence: Demystifying the Function of AI and its Application to the Practice of Family Law.” The panel consisted of individuals with varied perspectives who work on the forefront of issues relevant to AI in family law.

Other topics included the Intersection of Real Estate and Family Law, Effective Teamwork through Trial Preparation and Beyond, Parental Alienation, Death and Divorce and more. On Sunday morning, the Meeting ended with a Case Law and Legislative Updates program. In addition to the panels, participants were encouraged to participate in workshops as well as explore the location and socialize with their colleagues.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including children’s rights issues, custody relocation matters, child support, equitable distribution, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Feinman is a Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman is the Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Foundation, and has been named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has also chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, alimony, spousal support, custody and child support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has been named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer Rising Star each year since 2017, and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019.

About Family Law Firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the Main Line Philadelphia-area community. The firm’s family lawyers work diligently in pursuit of the best possible outcomes for their clients. They are advocates of collaborative divorce, and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about the Pennsylvania-area family law firm, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call 610-265-4441.