Emorphis Health Hosts Successful Webinar – Health-Tech On Steroid

BROADLANDS, VA, USA, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Emorphis Health is thrilled to announce the completion of a highly successful and insightful webinar held on July 25, 2024. The event was hosted by Nilesh Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Emorphis Health, and featured an esteemed panel including Leon Eisen, PhD, Founder of Quantum Business Thinking™; Shashi Tripathi, CXO, and Venture Capitalist; and Ryan Saunders, CTO & Co-Founder of PocketRN.

This engaging hour-and-a-half webinar explored essential themes in the health-tech industry, particularly around investment and growth. Topics ranged from solving the investment puzzle in health-tech and ensuring financial stability post-investment to the critical roles of hiring and strategic partnerships in driving growth.

For anyone who missed the live session or wishes to revisit the valuable insights shared, the full webinar video is available – https://youtu.be/NhpLEWhW-1g

The speakers tackled significant questions on evaluating health-tech startups for investment, identifying emerging industry trends, and avoiding common pitfalls when seeking investment. They also discussed the importance of selecting the right investors, effective financial planning post-funding, and safeguarding intellectual property. Further insights included the role of strategic partnerships, scaling technology while maintaining quality and compliance, and balancing rapid growth with robust hiring practices.

Reflecting on the webinar, Nilesh Maheshwari remarked, “In today’s rapidly evolving health-tech landscape, understanding the intricacies of investment and strategic growth is paramount. This webinar was designed to provide actionable insights and foster meaningful dialogue.”

Leon Eisen highlighted a key takeaway: “The team behind a startup is as crucial as the technology itself. Investors look for passion, expertise, and a clear vision for growth.”

Participants and viewers expressed their appreciation for the event. Paul Greson, a webinar attendee, sent compliments and gave a remarkable feedback, “The insights shared were incredibly valuable. I now have a clearer understanding of what investors are looking for in health-tech startups.” Another participant, Eden Smith, emailed saying, “This webinar provided practical advice that we can implement immediately to improve our investment readiness.”

For more details on the webinar and upcoming events, contact the Emorphis Health Team. – https://emorphis.health/

