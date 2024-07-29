Shreekant Patil Appointed Committee Chairman for Cluster Development at MACCIA

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, a successful entrepreneur and mentor within the MAARG, Startup India & startup community, has been appointed as the Committee Chairman for Cluster Development by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) for the 2024–2026 term. This significant appointment, made by MACCIA President Mr. Lalitji Gandhi, marks a pivotal milestone for entrepreneurship and cluster development in Maharashtra.

In his new capacity, Shreekant Patil will lead initiatives aimed at nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering the growth of industry clusters across the state. Leveraging his extensive expertise and practical experience in entrepreneurship, along with his valuable connections with government officials, he is uniquely positioned to design impactful programs that support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), traders, and small businesses in Maharashtra.

As the Chair of the Committee for Cluster Development, Shreekant Patil is dedicated to implementing programs and initiatives that promote collaboration among small groups of entrepreneurs and self-help organizations. Renowned for his ability to grasp the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, he is committed to cultivating an environment conducive to innovation and success.

MACCIA stands as a prominent institution committed to enhancing economic growth and prosperity across diverse sectors in Maharashtra. Under the insightful leadership of Mr. Lalitji Gandhi, MACCIA focuses on expanding business opportunities and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavors. The Committee for Entrepreneurship Development specifically aims to aid both aspiring and established entrepreneurs through essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities at national and international levels.

Beyond his role as a successful entrepreneur, Shreekant Patil is the driving force behind the acclaimed venture PARENTNashik, a manufacturer and exporter of robotic spot-welding gun parts to European and American markets. In addition to his entrepreneurship endeavors, he serves as the committee chairman at the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) and as an official mentor for government-backed initiatives such as Startup India and the MeitY Startup Hub. Moreover, he mentors multiple incubation centers and international foundations dedicated to fostering innovation and creating supportive ecosystems globally.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Shreekant Patil stated, “I am honored and thrilled to serve as the Committee Chairman for Cluster Development at MACCIA. To advance as Viksit Bharat, we must establish numerous clusters in the region to showcase their products on the international stage. Entrepreneurship plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in our society. My objective is to develop new clusters at the Taluka and district levels and empower entrepreneurs in Maharashtra by collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers, and grassroots innovators to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for their ideas and businesses.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Shreekant has displayed unwavering dedication to nurturing startups and guiding them toward realizing their full potential. With profound knowledge across various facets of entrepreneurship, including marketing, prototype development, manufacturing, and export management, he has actively engaged in numerous mentorship programs and facilitated successful startup initiatives in collaboration with organizations like NIMA Startup Hub, AIC-BAMU Foundation, and the Wadhwani Foundation, among others.

Under Shreekant’s leadership, the Committee for Cluster Development at MACCIA will focus on equipping entrepreneurs with essential knowledge and resources to overcome challenges and foster innovation. The committee will organize workshops, seminars, networking events, and mentorship programs to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among entrepreneurs throughout Maharashtra.

With Shreekant Patil leading the way, MACCIA is poised to significantly enhance its support for MSMEs and self-help groups across the state. His expertise, commitment, and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial landscape in Maharashtra.

For more information about the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and its initiatives, please visit [MACCIA’s website](https://maccia.org.in/) or learn more about Shreekant Patil at (https://shreekantpatil.carrd.co).