Witness the Grand Showcase of Jewellery Trends at IJT AUTUMN 2024

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is all set for the upcoming International Jewellery Tokyo AUTUMN (IJT AUTUMN 2024), taking place from October 23-25 at Pacifico Yokohama. This prestigious global jewellery exhibition will serve as a dynamic platform for brands to showcase their latest offerings and for visitors to explore the current market trends in the jewellery industry.

Why You Should Visit IJT AUTUMN 2024

With an estimated 430 exhibitors presenting over 810,000 jewellery products, IJT AUTUMN 2024 is the event of the year that you must not miss. This edition is expected to attract around 15,000 visitors, surpassing the last edition’s 13,674 attendees.

Visitors can look forward to discovering innovative trends including sustainability and ethical sourcing, which emphasises responsible practices in jewellery production.

Many exhibitors will warmly welcome social buyers, providing prepared seating and Wi-Fi for live selling. This setup allows social buyers to conveniently sell products from various exhibitors under one roof for three days.

The event will also highlight maximalist and vintage styles, featuring bold statement pieces and timeless vintage designs, along with a wide array of coloured gemstones and luxury diamonds.

Additionally, custom-designed jewellery will be promoted, offering unique, bespoke creations tailored to individual tastes. The growing market for sustainable, lab-created diamonds will also be explored through the showcase of lab-grown diamonds.

A Global Stage for Innovation and Trade

IJT AUTUMN 2024 will feature exhibitors from around the world, including Poland, Indonesia, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. This international participation underscores the exhibition’s relevance and appeal across global markets.

The timing of IJT AUTUMN is ideal for the year-end sales season, providing perfect opportunities for sourcing and purchasing. This autumn edition will set the stage for unique features and opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike, continuing the tradition of excellence established by the IJT Series Shows, including International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) and International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT). The focus will be on leveraging the festive season to drive sales and offer exclusive product launches.

A Tradition of Excellence

The IJT Series have a long-standing history that cements its contributions to the jewellery industry, offering premier platforms for networking, business growth, and trend discovery. IJT AUTUMN 2024 will uphold this legacy, providing attendees with valuable insights and opportunities to connect with leading industry professionals.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of IJT AUTUMN 2024. For more information and to register as an exhibitor or visitor, visit https://bit.ly/46feHpH.